Dataman Group Direct Launches Enhanced Homeowner X-Date List to Help Insurance Agents Boost Renewals and Referrals

Dataman Group’s Homeowner X-Date List helps insurance agents connect before renewals. Dataman Group Direct logo Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date Lists - Ready When You Are

The industry-leading Homeowner X-Date List, provides insurance agents with precise renewal-month targeting, including scrubbed phones, and email addresses

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct, a trusted source of high-quality marketing data for insurance professionals, announced updates to its Homeowner X-Date List, designed to help agents connect with homeowners before their policy renewals and win more business year-round.

Every record on the Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date List is sorted by renewal month, giving insurance agents a clear timeline for outreach. With scrubbed telephone numbers and email addresses (where available), agents can connect through mail, phone, or digital channels—whichever works best for their agency.

“Timing is everything in insurance marketing,” said Dale “Data Dale” Filhaber, COO of Dataman Group Direct. “Agents who know when a homeowner’s policy is coming up for renewal have a built-in advantage. They can reach out first, build relationships, and often win not just the home policy, but auto, health, and life insurance, too.”

Helping Insurance Agents Stay Ahead of Renewals

The Dataman Group Homeowner X-Date List enables insurance agents to:

• Target prospects by ZIP code, county, or radius

• Identify renewal dates by month for proactive marketing

• Use scrubbed and compliant contact data

• Personalize outreach with property details like year built, square footage, and home value

“Homeowner insurance renewals are the bread and butter of the industry,” Filhaber added. “With this list, agents can time their outreach perfectly and be first in the door.”

Pro Marketing Tips for Insurance Agents

Dataman Group also offers practical guidance to help agents maximize their X-Date marketing:

• Begin outreach 30–45 days before renewal month

• Personalize communications using property data

• Combine direct mail, email, and phone for higher conversion

For more on using X-Date Lists to grow your agency, read Dataman Group’s blog post:

“From Renewals to Referrals: How X-Date Lists Expand Your Agency Reach”

________________________________________

About Dataman Group Direct

Founded in 1981 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Dataman Group Direct provides accurate, responsive, and compliant marketing data for insurance, mortgage, water quality, pest control, solar, home improvement, and nonprofit sectors. The company’s mission is to help clients reach the right prospects, at the right time, through multi-channel marketing that delivers results.

For more information, visit www.datamangroup.com.

