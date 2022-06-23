New Weekly Postcard Mailing to New Homeowners from myDMpostcards.com

providing lists for direct mail, telemarketing, email & postcard marketing Sample New Homeowner Postcard for Water Quality Dealers Dental Patients - Welcome to the Neighborhood

Dataman Group’s direct mail online print and mail solution, myDMpostcards.com, provides users with the ability to mail to New Homeowners on a weekly basis.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct is pleased to announce the newest option available to marketers – weekly postcard mailings to New Homeowners. Business owners can customize and mail well-designed postcards specifically targeted to New Homeowners.

These results-based designs are proven to generate leads and revenue. The new portal, myDMpostcards.com, is easy-to-use. Business owners and marketers can mail to new homeowners each week, all with just a few clicks of the mouse.

“Consistency is so important in marketing. Our customers can now reach new homeowners each week, with awesome looking postcards. No more peeling and sticking; no more trips to the post office. Because there are no minimums, myDMpostcards.com makes it affordable and accessible for business owners” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “A professionally designed postcard goes a long way to making a company’s marketing message stand out.”

Direct mail response rates consistently perform best among all marketing channels when targeting prospects and customers alike. Especially, with the New Homeowner cohort.

New Homeowners are a very dynamic market. In fact, New Homeowners typically purchase more products and services in their first six months than established residents spend in a two year period. Professional services, furniture, window coverings, pest control, water filtration, landscaping and electronics are some of the items on their lists.

Dataman Group Direct makes reaching this group via direct mail easy, providing proven, easy-to-redeem postcards targeted to New Homeowners.

The new online portal, my DMpostcards.com, makes it simple for users to create and send mailers online. The experience begins with a gallery of attractive postcard mailer templates, which have been designed for the specific purpose of maximizing response. The artwork has collated successful design elements from thousands of successful campaigns, which really fine tunes the creative.

Marketers can customize their cards by adding their own design features. These can include staff or location photos, the offer, call to action and contact information. There are also different color scheme options to allow businesses to brand the postcards to their own color schemes.

From there, users have the ability to upload their mailing list. The list professionals at Dataman Group work with their clients to create a targeted mailing list that suits their needs and outputs the data in an easy-to-upload format. Mailing lists can be tweaked to fit any budget or campaign goal, with no minimums on quantity. This is especially true of weekly new homeowner programs. Clients can receive –and mail - as few as 50 new homeowner names each week, if that’s what is in their area.

Once the design and mailing lists have been finalized, business owners can choose their mail date. Plus, their mailings can be tracked within the portal.

Dataman Group has been in business for over 40 years and has provided thousands of clients in the United States with high quality data. Dataman Group is best known for the New Homeowner list, which is provided on a weekly basis.

For more information on about Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.

