Daily Session Report for Monday, June 22, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 571 Health

HR 572 Health

HR 573 Health

HR 574 Health

HR 575 Health

HR 576 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 577 Health

HR 578 Health

HB 2649 Insurance

HB 2651 Local Government

HB 2652 Insurance

HB 2653 Insurance

HB 2654 Transportation

HB 2655 Judiciary

HB 2656 Education

HB 2657 Health

HB 2658 Transportation

HB 2659 Education

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.