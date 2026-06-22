Daily Session Report for Monday, June 22, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 22, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 571 Health
HR 572 Health
HR 573 Health
HR 574 Health
HR 575 Health
HR 576 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 577 Health
HR 578 Health
HB 2649 Insurance
HB 2651 Local Government
HB 2652 Insurance
HB 2653 Insurance
HB 2654 Transportation
HB 2655 Judiciary
HB 2656 Education
HB 2657 Health
HB 2658 Transportation
HB 2659 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Transportation Reported as Committed
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From Commerce Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Transportation Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended
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From State Government Reported as Amended
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Transportation Reported as Amended
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
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From State Government Reported as Committed
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From Commerce Reported as Committed
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From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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