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Daily Session Report for Monday, June 22, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Daley.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 571     Health

HR 572     Health

HR 573     Health

HR 574     Health

HR 575     Health

HR 576     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 577     Health

HR 578     Health

 

HB 2649   Insurance

HB 2651   Local Government

HB 2652   Insurance

HB 2653   Insurance

HB 2654   Transportation

HB 2655   Judiciary

HB 2656   Education

HB 2657   Health

HB 2658   Transportation

HB 2659   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 75

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 76

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 133

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 138

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 426

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1585

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1620

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1941

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 2013

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 2207

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2224

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2473

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2479

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 2542

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2544

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2548

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2551

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2553

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended

HB 2559

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 2581

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2582

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 2604

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2606

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2607

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2608

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2632

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2636

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 2643

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 2644

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 23, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Monday, June 22, 2026

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