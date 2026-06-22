New compactor approved for Mesa County Landfill

To help ensure reliable waste disposal services and make the most efficient use of available landfill space, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a $1,177,980 purchase on June 16 for a new trash compactor at the Mesa County Landfill.

The landfill receives more than 600 tons of waste each day and managed approximately 187,000 tons of waste in 2025. Because waste can only be placed within a state-permitted area, compacting it as densely as possible helps extend the life of the landfill and delays the need for costly future expansion.

Landfill compactors play a critical role in daily operations by compressing waste and maximizing available airspace. Mesa County maintains two compactors to ensure landfill operations can continue if one machine is undergoing maintenance or repairs.

The new compactor will replace an existing unit as part of the landfill's planned equipment replacement schedule. The purchase includes a five-year, 10,000-hour warranty.

County staff evaluated three proposals based on cost, technical requirements, warranty coverage, service support, prior experience and trade-in value. The contract was awarded to Faris Machinery for a BOMAG 1173 compactor, which met operational needs, provided the lowest evaluated cost and included local service support through a Grand Junction facility.