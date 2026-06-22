CTDOT Celebrates National Pollinator Week

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is highlighting ongoing efforts to help pollinators thrive during National Pollinator Week, June 22-28, 2026.

Launched in 2017 with eight sites totaling about 10 acres, the CTDOT Pollinator Program has expanded significantly over the years. The program has grown to 167 conservation areas, comprising of approximately 260 acres.

WATCH: CTDOT Pollinator Week Video & Sound

The Pollinator Program aims to cultivate critical habitats for pollinators – including bees and monarch butterflies – through targeted seeding efforts and vegetation management, such as reduced mowing practices. These conservation areas are then mowed in the fall, in preparation for the next growing season.

“We remain committed to creating safe, thriving habitats for pollinators across Connecticut. These species play a vital role in our food systems – and in sustaining our ecosystems,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Through CTDOT’s efforts to establish new conservation areas and reduce mowing practices, we continue to grow these spaces each year. We are proud to support this nationwide push to help pollinators thrive.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are many benefits to pollinators and pollination. For example, 80% of food and plant-based products require pollination, including almost all fruit and grains.

The CTDOT pollinator corridors, which bloom in late-June and continue through the summer months, are marked with special conservation area signage. People traveling throughout Connecticut can see these corridors near highway ramps, medians, and along roadside shoulders. While these sites are beautiful to see, motorists are reminded to not put themselves in danger by stopping on the highway to take photos or videos of the conservation areas.

For more information about National Pollinator Week and the importance of pollinators, visit pollinator.org.