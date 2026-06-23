My Wine Guide Surpasses 100 Toast Restaurant Integrations

Toast POS & My Wine Guide Integration on Every Device Closed Loop Wine Program Management My Wine Guide Logo

My Wine Guide® surpasses 100 Toast POS integrations, bringing SommOne® real-time wine menu and closed-loop inventory sync to 100+ restaurants.

My Wine Guide has been one of the most flexible and reliable digital partners we have used. They are responsive to our needs and are always willing to perfect the guests' experience.” — Maurice DiMarino, Cohn Restaurant Group Wine & Beverage Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Wine Guide, an innovator in wine and beverage menu management and digital restaurant experiences, today announced that more than 100 Toast point of sale restaurants have been integrated with its flagship platform, SommOne. The milestone reflects growing adoption among operators who want their wine and beverage programs, inventory, and service teams working from a single, always-current source of truth.The integration connects each restaurant's SommOne Digital Cru wine and beverage menu directly to its Toast POS and POS menus. SommOne keeps menu items and pricing synchronized in real time with Toast’s Webhook API. Whenever a wine, vintage, or price changes in the Toast POS, SommOne automatically updates both digital and print menus with no manual re-entry. Guests always see what is actually available, and operators stop maintaining their menu items in two places.On the inventory side, SommOne Inventory Management runs as a real-time, closed loop process. SommOne uses Toast’s webhook API to capture every order and deplete inventory as wine sells which enables real-time inventory management and sales reporting. Whenever operators add to stock or take inventory with SommOne Inventory Management, their POS quantities are automatically updated with SommOne’s Toast API write support. Inventory counts and POS quantities are always synchronized in real-time across an operator's Toast POS, and SommOne Inventory and Menus.With SommOne Inventory, toast restaurants spend less time taking and reconciling inventory, flag slow moving stock and place restock orders on a more timely basis. With SommOne Digital Cru, menus are never out of date, the customer experience is enhanced and service staff operate more efficiently and confidently.SommOne Digital Cru tablet and iPad wine lists also serve as a training and education tool for staff drawing on a Global Wine Database covering 300,000 wines, 1,400 wine regions and 400 grape varieties and blends.My Wine Guide holds two US patents, including US Patent 11,423,459 for POS wine menu management.As a member of the Toast Partner Ecosystem, My Wine Guide completes most Toast integrations in under a day with no effort required from the operator — helping restaurants save time and sell more wine."The MWG team was exceptional throughout the process, consistently going above and beyond to ensure a smooth experience with our iPad wine lists. The customization options offered by Wine Guide have been a significant benefit and we truly value how Wine Guide was able to tailor the app's appearance and features precisely to our specific needs. With Toast integration Wine Guide has eliminated out-of-stock situations and has saved both time and money. Additionally, it has proven a valuable tool for staff training."— Enrique Orioli, Orioli Restaurant Group"I’ve used iPad-based wine-list interfaces from several providers for more than 15 years, and I’ve been using My Wine Guide's SommOne platform integrated with Toast for over a year. The team here stands out — professional, responsive, and genuinely dedicated to solving problems and adding useful features that help our business run smoother.What sets them apart is their ability to customize and integrate everything: live PDFs, the wine list, website content, menus and banners all update together. That simultaneous update capability has resolved a lot of headaches we used to have when pushing changes across multiple platforms.The product keeps improving, and those enhancements are already having a positive impact on our operations.I highly recommend My Wine Guide"— Alessandro Fagorzi, Bastion Collection, Le JardinierMy Wine Guide currently has customers and partners operating on four continents, including a growing roster of Wine Spectator and Michelin Award-winning restaurants.About My Wine GuideMy Wine Guideimproves business models for restaurants and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies, and immersive digital experiences. Its flagship platform, SommOne, helps restaurants attract high-value wine consumers, increase margins, and streamline operations across wine list management, staff training, and guest-facing menus.Contact: Gregory Hakanson, My Wine Guide | gregory.hakanson@mywineguide.com#SimplySellMoreWine

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