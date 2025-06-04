My Wine Guide Congratulates 2025 Wine Spectator Award-Winning Restaurants

Wine Gallery at Mugen Waikiki My Wine Guide completely integrated with sage & salt and toast My Wine Guide: Simply Sell More Wine

Congrats to our SommOne® partners named in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Awards! Celebrating innovation, great wine, and guest experience. 🍷 #SimplySellMoreWine

When we opened Mugen we knew our clientele would expect not only high standards in wine service and selections” — Doug Preisel, Captain Sommelier at Mugen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine Spectator’s announcement of the 2025 Restaurant Awards celebrates a diverse group of restaurants that have achieved excellence in wine curation, service, and presentation. This year’s list includes multiple award-winning restaurants using My Wine Guide ’s SommOneplatform to power their wine programs.From Hawaii to New York to New Zealand, these restaurants have integrated SommOne to streamline wine list management, enhance staff education, and provide branded, digital wine and beverage experiences across tablets, iPads, mobile phones, and websites. SommOne seamlessly connects with leading POS systems including Toast , and Oracle/Micros ensuring real-time accuracy and an elevated guest experience.2025 Wine Spectator Award-Winning Restaurants Using SommOne:Mugen Waikiki – Honolulu, HILocated inside ESPACIO, the only hotel in Hawaii awarded both Forbes five-star and AAA Five Diamond ratings, and named Conde Nast Traveler’s #1 hotel in Hawaii.“When we opened Mugen we knew our clientele would expect not only high standards in wine service and selections, we also felt they would appreciate a similarly innovative, high quality approach to wine and beverage list presentation with an experience that would reflect our unique dining room. My Wine Guide has met every standard we sought to achieve.” — Doug Preisel, Captain Sommelier at MugenCharlie Palmer Steakhouse – Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NVTrue South – The Rees Hotel, Queenstown, New ZealandVic & Anthony’s (Landry’s) – Locations in Houston, TX; Atlantic City, NJ; Las Vegas, NV; and Lake Charles, LAIsland Prime (Cohn Restaurant Group) – San Diego, CAFasano New York (Fasano Group) – New York, NYMargotto – Honolulu, HIStrip House (Landry’s) – Locations in New York, NY and Las Vegas, NVElbow Room Bar & Grill – Fresno, CABrix Wine Cellars – Houston, TXSage & Salt Bistro – Winston-Salem, NC“The seamless integration with our Toast POS system has been a game changer. My Wine Guide provides a platform where our guests are able to quickly navigate our large list and select the perfect bottle for their meal.” — Tom Brock, Wine Director at Sage & Salt Bistro“We are honored to work with so many outstanding restaurants that hold themselves to such high standards across wine curation, service, and innovation,” said John Kirst, Managing Partner at My Wine Guide. “These establishments are a reflection of what SommOne was built to support—exceptional wine programs that deliver equally exceptional guest experiences.”About My Wine GuideMy Wine Guideimproves business models for restaurants and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies, and immersive digital experiences. Its flagship platform, SommOne, helps restaurants attract high-value wine consumers, increase margins, and streamline operations across wine list management, staff training, and guest-facing menus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.