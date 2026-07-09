My Wine Guide Congratulates 2026 Wine Spectator Award-Winning Restaurants

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Congratulations to our SommOne® partners named in Wine Spectator's 2026 Restaurant Awards — from Macau to New Zealand to dining rooms across the United States

Each year we're humbled to see so many exceptional restaurants and hospitality groups earn Wine Spectator recognition while running their wine programs on SommOne,” — John Kirst, Managing Partner at My Wine Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Wine Guide, an innovator in wine and beverage menu management and POS integration congratulates the many restaurants using its SommOneplatform that have earned recognition in Wine Spectator's 2026 Restaurant Awards.Announced June 23, the 2026 Restaurant Awards honor more than 4,000 wine programs worldwide for excellence in curation, service, and presentation. Across three continents — from the Wynn Palace in Macau to The Rees Hotel in Queenstown, New Zealand, to dining rooms throughout the United States — this year's honorees use SommOne to manage their wine lists, train their staff, and deliver branded digital wine and beverage experiences across tablets, iPads, mobile phones, and websites. SommOne integrates with leading POS systems, including Toast , Oracle Micros, Square, Shiji/Infrasys and more keeping every list accurate in real time and helping restaurants save time and sell more wine.2026 Wine Spectator Award-Winning Restaurants Using SommOne:-True South — The Rees Hotel, Queenstown, New Zealand-Vic & Anthony's (Landry's) — Houston, TX; Atlantic City, NJ; Las Vegas, NV; and Lake Charles, LA-Strip House (Landry's) — New York, NY (two locations); and Las Vegas, NV-Sage & Salt Bistro — Winston-Salem, NC-Chairman's Club — Wynn Palace, Macau, China-Butcher and Barrel — Sacramento, CA-Chima Steakhouse — Tysons, VA; Charlotte, NC; Orlando, FL; and Fort Lauderdale, FL-Talia — Port Chester, NY-Del Frisco's Double Eagle (Landry's) — Multiple locations-Island Prime (Cohn Restaurant Group) – San Diego, CA-Mugen — ESPACIO Hotel, Honolulu, HIThis year marks SommOne's first Wine Spectator honoree in Asia, with the Chairman's Club at Wynn Palace joining award-winning programs already running the platform across North America and Oceania."When we opened Mugen we knew our clientele would expect not only high standards in wine service and selections, we also felt they would appreciate a similarly innovative, high quality approach to wine and beverage list presentation with an experience that would reflect our unique dining room. My Wine Guide has met every standard we sought to achieve." — Doug Preisel, Captain Sommelier, Mugen (ESPACIO Hotel, Honolulu, HI)About My Wine GuideMy Wine Guideimproves business models for restaurants and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies, immersive digital experiences and real-time inventory management. Its flagship platform, SommOne, helps restaurants attract high-value wine consumers, increase revenue and margins, plus streamline operations and increase staff efficiencies.

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