Pedestrian Killed in Jeff Davis Parish Crash

Roanoke – On June 20, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating a fatality crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 90 near Farm Supply Road. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Kelly Velayas of Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Velayas was walking north across U.S. Highway 90 while pushing a bicycle. At the same time, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, Velayas was struck by the Chevrolet.

Velayas, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment is not suspected; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Both pedestrians and motorists are urged to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Many pedestrian-involved crashes can be prevented by following basic safety tips. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing, avoid dark roadways, and assume drivers may not see them. They should also cross in well-lit areas and walk facing oncoming traffic to improve visibility and reduce risk. These simple steps can help enhance pedestrian safety.