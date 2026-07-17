TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

July 17, 2026



Troopers Investigating Fatal Head-On Crash in Livingston Parish

Livingston – Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on July 16, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a multi-vehicle crash on LA 447 at Dot Lee Drive in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Hunter Roe of Denham Springs.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Mustang, driven by Roe, was traveling north on LA 447 behind a 2024 Ford F-150. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling south on LA 447. For reasons still under investigation, Roe attempted to pass the Ford F-150 in a designated no-passing zone, crossed into the southbound lane, and struck the Ford F-250 head-on.

Roe sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage is unknown at this time. The driver of the Ford F-250 was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Passing in designated no-passing zones significantly increases the risk of serious and fatal crashes by limiting visibility and reducing the time available to react to oncoming traffic. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to obey roadway markings, remain patient, and only pass when it is legal and safe to do so.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]