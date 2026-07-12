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Troopers Investigating a Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Livingston Parish

TROOP A NEWS RELEASE
July 11, 2026
 
Troopers Investigating a Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Livingston Parish   

Denham Springs – Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on July 11, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1032 near Debbie Lane in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Gwendolyn Blank of St. Amant.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota Avalon was traveling south on LA 1032. At the same time, a 2023 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on LA 1032. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed the center line in a left-hand curve and collided head-on with the Dodge Ram.

Blank, the front seat passenger of the Toyota, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries, and a juvenile rear-seat passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram also sustained minor injuries. All occupants were properly restrained. Impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Troopers remind motorists to remain alert and attentive while driving. Avoid distractions, never drive while impaired or fatigued, obey all traffic laws, and always ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. While not all crashes are preventable, making safe and responsible decisions behind the wheel can help save lives.

Contact Information: 
Trooper Shelby Mayfield 
Louisiana State Police 
Public Affairs Section – Troop A
Phone: (225) 921-1384
[email protected]

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Troopers Investigating a Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Livingston Parish

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