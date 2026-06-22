MSH STAFF ATTEND MISSISSIPPI PEER SUPPORT CONFERENCE

Several Mississippi State Hospital Peer Support staff members recently attended the Mississippi Peer Support Conference, an annual gathering of peer support specialists, recovery advocates, behavioral health professionals and individuals with lived experience from across the state. The conference offered training and networking opportunities focused on recovery oriented care. Staff attended sessions on peer support practices, trauma-informed care, recovery coaching, leadership and patient engagement. They returned with practical ideas that can be used to strengthen services at MSH. MSH also hosted an informational table highlighting the hospital’s Peer Support program and Peer Bridger services. Staff shared information about the role of Certified Peer Support Specialists at the hospital and connected with peer support workers and behavioral health providers from across Mississippi. Peer Support Supervisor Trey White presented “Whole Health Recovery: Exercise, Nutrition, and Peer Support.” His session examined how physical activity, nutrition and supportive relationships can contribute to long-term recovery from mental health and substance use challenges. White also discussed how exercise can reduce stress, support emotional health and improve overall well-being. He emphasized the importance of setting goals, developing a healthy identity and building a lifestyle that supports recovery. The conference gave MSH staff an opportunity to continue developing their skills while sharing the hospital’s work with others. The training and connections will help strengthen peer support services and support MSH’s commitment to hope, recovery and wellness. Pictured are: Trey White (Peer Support Supervisor), Rhonda Bufkin (Social Services Assistant Director), Daphne Russell (Peer Bridger), Sherree Atkinson (Peer Bridger)and Amanda Smith (Peer Bridger).