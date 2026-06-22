MSH STAFF GRADUATE FROM MSPB PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

Four Mississippi State Hospital employees recently completed professional development programs offered through the Mississippi State Personnel Board. They were honored at a Graduation Ceremony on June 9 in Sparkman Auditorium at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. Michael Watson, Mississippi Secretary of State, gave the Keynote Address.

Wanda Branson, Jasmine Brown, Dana Toal and Michelle Creel completed programs designed to strengthen workplace skills, leadership abilities and service within state government.

Branson, an Admin Support Team Lead in Information Management in Building 64, completed the Administrative Services Certification Program. The program helps administrative professionals develop skills in communication, teamwork, customer service, conflict resolution and workplace leadership. “Balancing work and the Administrative Services Certification Program was challenging at times, but it was well worth it,” Branson said. She said the program helped her better understand personality types, handle difficult situations, create a positive work environment and improve her interpersonal skills. Branson began applying what she learned to her interactions with co-workers, switchboard staff and family members. With support from her mentor, Shelley Carr, Branson also shadowed employees in Time Management and the warehouse. “That experience strengthened my timekeeping skills and gave me a better understanding of how important both departments are to the daily operation of the hospital,” she said. For a required book report, Branson read “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. She said the book helped her recognize the importance of self-belief and confident thinking. Wanda Branson, Chad Rommerdale PAGE 3 “It encouraged me to replace negative thoughts with positive ones, which has helped me become a stronger administrative assistant and supervisor,” Branson said. “Maintaining a positive and peaceful mindset also helps me carry out MSH’s mission of fostering mental wellness.”

Jasmine Brown Brown, a Program Specialist Team Lead in Health Records in Building 21, earned a Certificate in Supervisory Management. She said the program provided more value than she initially expected. “If I am being truthful, I learned more in the CSM program than I expected,” Brown said. “Although the program was virtual, the classes were very interactive. I made connections with colleagues from different agencies, and the instructors were awesome.” Brown said the program gave her tools and resources to strengthen her leadership skills and guide her team more effectively. “I gained so much valuable information about leadership, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” she said. “I am determined to keep progressing and eager to learn more.” Brown plans to continue her professional development in August as she works toward earning the Certified Public Manager certification.

Dana Toal, a Program Specialist III in Residency Program Administration in Building 25, completed the Executive Services Certification Program after previously completing the Administrative Services Certification Program. “Both the Administrative Services Certification Program and the Executive Services Certification Program taught me many things,” Toal said. “One of the most important lessons I learned is that skills are developed through growth and persistence.” Toal said the programs challenged her and helped her grow beyond what she expected. “When I first started these programs, I had no idea how much I would be challenged or how much I would learn,” she said. “My growth as an individual has far surpassed my expectations, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated in both programs.”

Michelle Creel, an Admin Support Assistant IV in Utilization Management in Building 22, also completed the Executive Services Certification Program. “Completing the MSPB Certification Program has been a rewarding and valuable experience,” Creel said. “Through the program, I gained new knowledge and skills, along with a deeper understanding of the principles that support effective service and leadership in state government.” Creel said the program strengthened her knowledge of leadership, communication, teamwork and public service. She also learned alongside professionals from other state agencies. “The courses challenged me to think more strategically, improve my problem-solving skills and better understand the important role state employees play in serving our communities,” she said. Creel said the experience increased her confidence and gave her additional tools to support her department and Mississippi State Hospital. “The program also reminded me that learning is a lifelong process and that every opportunity for development can help us become better employees and leaders,” Creel said. “I am proud to have completed the program and look forward to applying what I learned to support my team, take on new challenges and further the mission of Mississippi State Hospital.”

The MSPB certification programs combine instruction with practical assignments and professional development activities. Participants are encouraged to apply what they learn in their current positions while preparing for greater responsibilities in state government. The commitment shown by Branson, Brown, Toal and Creel reflects MSH’s mission to provide quality care and service through a skilled and dedicated workforce.