County Government Planned Power Outage June 27th

Westminster, MD, Monday, June 22, 2026 – The Carroll County Departments of Information Technology and Public Works have scheduled a planned power outage at the county office building for Saturday, June 27, 2026, for maintenance work on the building's generator. While the work is expected to go without difficulty, the county is informing the public of possible internet/network disruptions between the hours of 6:00 am and 2:00 pm for some county services.

Credit card acceptance at the Northern Landfill may be offline intermittently during this time. Please be prepared to pay with cash on Saturday, June 27th. For specific questions about Landfill operations, please call the Landfill directly at 410.386.4550 or 410.386.4555

If any services do go offline, it will only be for a short period of time. Everyone’s patience and understanding are appreciated. Residents are encouraged to check the county website for updates.