Public Hearing to be Held on July 30th Proposed Amendments on Forest Conservation

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 23, 2026 - The Board of Carroll County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 30, 2026, beginning no sooner than 9:00 a.m., to hear public comments on a proposed Ordinance amending Chapter 150, Forest Conservation, of the Code of Public Local Laws and Ordinances of Carroll County. The proposed amendments are required by State law. In addition, staff is proposing additional modifications to update the Ordinance.

The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the Forest Conservation amendments on May 6, 2026, and the proposed amendments were then discussed with the Board of Commissioners on May 14, 2026, and July 9, 2026. The PowerPoint presentation can be viewed here.

The proposed amendments may be reviewed by clicking on one of the links below or by obtaining hard copies in the main lobby of the County Office Building (225 North Center Street, Westminster, Maryland, 21157) during normal business hours.

To comment on proposed legislation, please attend the hearing or email the Commissioners at commissioners@carrollcountymd.gov prior to the date of the hearing. The Commissioners may make amendments to the proposed legislation based upon the comments received and may do so without additional hearing. Therefore, it is important to be present or send comments.

For questions about the public hearing and how to submit comments, please contact Tim Burke, County Attorney, at tburke@carrollcountymd.gov.

For questions about the proposed amendment, please contact Janet O’Meara, Division Manager, Resource Management at jomeara@carrollcountymd.gov.