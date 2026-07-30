“Hands on Skills for the Caregiver” Workshop Saturday, August 8th

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 30, 2026 – The Carroll County Division of Aging & Disabilities’ Family Caregiver Support Program, in partnership with Carroll Community College, will host a training entitled “Hands on Skills for the Caregiver” as part of the “Increasing Your Capacity for Excellent Care” series.

The “Hands on Skills for the Caregiver” free workshop will be held Saturday, August 8th from 9 am-12 pm at Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD, Room N209. Participants will receive practical guidance and instruction to ensure the well-being and safety of care recipients. Topics include personal care assistance, medication management, mobility aids, and recognizing emergencies.

Registration is required by Friday, August 7th. There is no cost to attend. Online registration is available by clicking here or by calling 410-386-8100 to sign up by phone. For any questions, contact the Program Coordinator, Denise Valentine, at 410-386-3800 or davalentine@carrollcountymd.gov.