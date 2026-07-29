Freedom Community Comprehensive Plan Small Area Amendment & Overlay Zoning District Open House August 6, 2026

Westminster, MD, Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Building on the vision from the 2018 Freedom Community Comprehensive Plan, Carroll County is evaluating the business and commercial area around MD Route 26 and MD Route 32 in Eldersburg to ensure the future land use envisioned for the area meets the needs of the community. Based on the results of this evaluation, the county may amend the plan and/or develop an Overlay Zoning District to ensure development in the area aligns with the public’s vision.

To kick off the project, Carroll County’s Department of Planning and Land Management (PLM), in coordination with DRS consultants, is hosting an interactive open house on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Carroll County Public Library, Eldersburg Branch, located at 6400 W. Hemlock Dr., Sykesville. No presentation is planned; the public can drop in whenever it is most convenient during those hours. The open house will allow local residents and businesses to share thoughts and ideas about the challenges and opportunities in the area that will shape the amendment and overlay.

Preceding the open house, on Wednesday, August 5th beginning at 6:00 pm, the Planning & Zoning Commission (PZC) will be briefed by the consultant team on the project. This is a time for the PZC to discuss the project as well as hear public input.

PLM staff and consultants will be on hand at the open house to answer questions and engage in conversation about the amendments.

The amendment and Overlay Zoning District are not a new comprehensive plan. Instead, the County is evaluating how well development in the area’s commercial core reflects today’s needs and the priorities established in the 2018 Plan. Visit the Freedom Community Comprehensive Plan 2027 Small Area Plan Amendment webpage for more information.