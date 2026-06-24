TMC Technologies Awarded 1-Year Contract Supporting NASA IV&V Program at Goddard Space Flight Center

TMC Technologies NASA IV&V Team – NAMES (Left to Right) Anna Bosnick, Ken Fields, Jerry Williams, Yun Kim, Jesse Richman, Randall Hintz, Lorin Long, Michael Lemasters, Mark Suder, Chris Williams, Rick Mann, JP Hinckle, Tom Morris, Sean McCray, Donnie Ice,

TMC Technologies to provide specialized systems and software engineering support to NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Program Office

This award strengthens TMC’s position within NASA and reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner capable of providing complex, high-stakes mission support.” — TMC Technologies President & CEO Jeff Edgell

PLEASANT VALLEY, WV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC), an innovator delivering high-stakes mission solutions for defense and federal civilian customers, is proud to announce the award of a 1-year contract to provide specialized systems and software engineering support to NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Program Office at Goddard Space Flight Center.This award further strengthens TMC Technologies’ role as a trusted partner in delivering mission assurance and advanced engineering capabilities that support NASA’s most critical programs. Under this effort, TMC will contribute technical expertise that enhances the reliability, safety, and performance of complex aerospace systems through rigorous verification and validation processes.NASA’s IV&V Program plays a vital role in independently assessing software systems to ensure mission success by evaluating design, development, and operational readiness for both crewed and uncrewed missions. TMC Technologies’ work will focus on delivering specialized engineering tools, analytical support, and technical insight necessary to sustain this mission-critical capability.Advancing Mission Assurance Through SET2This work aligns with NASA’s System and Software Engineering Tools 2 (SET2) contract framework, which provides the infrastructure, tools, and expertise necessary for large-scale IV&V analysis. Building on its experience supporting NASA missions, including Artemis, TMC Technologies continues to expand its contributions to the IV&V community through innovative engineering solutions and highly skilled personnel.Delivering High-Stakes Mission SupportTMC Technologies President and CEO Jeff Edgell emphasized the significance of the award and the company’s commitment to excellence in mission assurance.“This award further strengthens TMC’s position within NASA and reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner capable of providing complex, high-stakes mission support required to help ensure the safety, reliability, and success of the nation’s most critical space missions,” Edgell said. “Achievements like this do not happen by accident. They are earned through consistent execution, technical excellence, professionalism, responsiveness, and the reputation our teams build every day through their performance and commitment to mission success.”Denise Lindsey, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategist, and leader of TMC Technologies’ Federal Civilian Division, highlighted the strategic importance of the work and TMC’s deep partnership with NASA.“This contract underscores TMC Technologies’ long-standing commitment to NASA and the IV&V mission,” Lindsey said. “Our Federal Civilian Division is dedicated to delivering world-class systems and software engineering solutions that strengthen mission assurance and enable informed decision-making across the lifecycle of critical space systems. We are proud to continue supporting NASA with the expertise and innovation required to meet evolving mission demands.”A Continued Commitment to NASA and BeyondWith this award, TMC Technologies continues to build on its legacy of providing advanced engineering, modeling and simulation, software assurance, and mission-critical support across NASA programs. The company remains focused on expanding its capabilities to meet the growing complexity of modern space exploration missions and ensuring that every system performs as intended.

City of Pleasant Valley Honors TMC NASA Artemis Staff

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.