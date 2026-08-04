TMC Technologies Awarded Prime Contract on NASA’s SEWP VI to Deliver Mission-Critical IT and Technology Solutions

TMC Technologies has been awarded a prime contract under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), positioning the company to deliver advanced Information Technology (IT) mission-based services Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO Denise Lindsey, Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President - Federal Civilian Division

TMC Technologies is proud to announce it has been awarded a prime contract under NASA’s SEWP IV Government-Wide Acquisition Contract.

This is a significant achievement for our company and an important strategic win that will expand our ability to support federal customers across the government.” — Jeff Edgell, President and CEO of TMC Technologies

PLEASANT VALLEY, WV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC) , an innovator delivering high-stakes mission solutions for defense and federal civilian customers, is proud to announce it has been awarded a prime contract under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), positioning the company to deliver advanced Information Technology (IT) mission-based services and enterprise solutions to NASA and federal agencies across the United States.SEWP VI is NASA’s next-generation procurement vehicle designed to streamline access to advanced IT products and services across the federal government. It includes a broad range of offerings, including hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering support, and data-intensive mission services, enabling agencies to meet evolving mission requirements. SEWP VI has a ten-year ordering period through October 31, 2036, with an estimated maximum value of $60-$90 billion.TMC’s award highlights its strength in delivering tailored solutions that align with mission objectives while advancing performance, security, and operational efficiency. With decades of experience supporting complex federal and defense missions, TMC brings deep expertise in systems and software engineering, cybersecurity, digital engineering, cloud and data solutions, artificial intelligence, mission assurance, and IT modernization. The company has successfully supported critical programs across NASA, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies, providing innovative solutions that help customers reduce risk, improve decision-making, and accelerate mission success. Through SEWP VI, TMC is well positioned to expand these capabilities and deliver scalable, mission-focused technology solutions to agencies across the federal government.“This is a significant achievement for our company and an important strategic win that will expand our ability to support federal customers across the government,” said Jeff Edgell, President and CEO of TMC Technologies . “SEWP is one of the most widely used and respected government acquisition vehicles, and the award of SEWP VI strengthens TMC’s position in the federal marketplace while creating new opportunities for growth in the years ahead. This award is particularly meaningful because it further strengthens our longstanding partnership with NASA.”A key driver of this achievement was the leadership of Denise Lindsey, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategist at TMC Technologies, who leads the company’s Federal Civilian Division and spearheaded TMC’s successful pursuit of the SEWP VI prime contract award.“Winning a position on SEWP VI is a significant milestone for our team and reinforces the trust placed in TMC Technologies to deliver where it counts most,” said Denise Lindsey. “Our Federal Civilian Division is focused on helping our customers by delivering innovative, responsive solutions that support mission success. We are excited to expand our work with NASA and other federal agencies through SEWP VI and continue providing capabilities that make a measurable impact.”The SEWP VI award expands TMC's federal contracting footprint and creates new opportunities to provide innovative technology solutions across the federal marketplace.

TMC Technologies - #RightPeople #RightSolutions #RightTime

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.