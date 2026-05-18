TMC Technologies Awarded Contract Supporting Mission-Critical Intelligence Community Program

Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO

TMC Technologies (TMC) is pleased to announce the award of a contract supporting a U.S. Government customer within the Intelligence Community.

Our team brings deep experience, proven excellence, and a strong track record of supporting high-stakes missions.” — Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President and CEO

PLEASANT VALLEY, WV, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC), a leading small business innovator delivering advanced technology solutions to federal and commercial customers, is pleased to announce the award of a contract supporting a U.S. Government customer within the Intelligence Community. This award advances mission capabilities in direct support of national security priorities and underscores TMC’s role in delivering trusted solutions for highly sensitive operations.Under the five-year contract, TMC will provide engineering, analytical, and technical expertise aimed at strengthening mission effectiveness within a complex and dynamic operational environment both within and outside the continental United States. The effort reflects the company’s disciplined approach to solving challenging problems and its long-standing commitment to quality, execution, and operational integrity.“This award reflects the confidence our customer has in TMC’s ability to perform in complex and mission-critical environments,” said Jeff Edgell , President and CEO of TMC Technologies. “Our team brings deep experience, proven excellence, and a strong track record of supporting high-stakes missions. Achievements like this are earned through trust, execution, and the ability to perform when the mission matters most.” The award further expands TMC’s footprint within the Intelligence Community and reinforces the company’s reputation as a reliable, mission-focused partner. Through this work, TMC continues to support national security objectives by delivering timely, high-impact solutions where precision, trust, and adaptability are essential.

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