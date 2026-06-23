Foresight Technologies Reaches 1,000th Employee Milestone Across Global Facilities

New Foresight On-Site Location in Deer Valley, AZ

Growth propels the global semiconductor industry supply chain, supporting the AI-driven demand for the critical equipment that manufactures them

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempe, AZ – June 23, 2026 – Foresight Technologies , a leading manufacturer of high-purity components and chemical distribution systems for the semiconductor industry, today announced that the company’s workforce has surpassed 1,000 employees. This milestone, resulting from the expansion of its Malaysian and U.S. facilities, ensures the company can meet growing global customer demand. In the United States, it supports the continued domestic onshoring of chip manufacturing, demonstrating how ongoing investment is driving growth in Arizona’s Silicon Desert semiconductor ecosystem.Since 1995, Foresight has been a preferred local supplier to global semiconductor manufacturers. In 2010, Foresight Asia Pacific was strategically established in Penang, Malaysia, to support growth in Asia, delivering high-purity manufacturing, off-site fabrication, and system assembly capabilities that support some of the world’s most advanced fabs. As of this year, the Malaysia operations have swelled to nearly double the company’s American workforce.“We have been pursuing rapid growth to capitalize on the wave of investment in semiconductor manufacturing,” says Jeff Hull, CEO of Foresight Technologies. “Every square foot of our facilities, along with each member of our talented team, enhances our capacity to provide essential manufacturing solutions at the scale now demanded by the global semiconductor industry.”Foresight operates more than 350,000 square feet of production facilities in the United States and Malaysia, as well as a dedicated, licensed construction division, Foresight On-Site, which began providing C4 licensed pipefitting and construction support in 2025. These resources support operations at the largest global semiconductor fabs and other advanced manufacturing and cleanroom facilities. Foresight’s services encompass high-purity piping and semiconductor tool installation, off-site infrastructure, and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) of chemical delivery systems. These offerings address the increasing complexity in semiconductor and chip manufacturing, driven by the demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).“We have spent the last 30 years as a domestic and global manufacturing partner for the technology, aerospace and healthcare sectors, making us well-positioned to support the momentum sweeping across the Southwestern U.S. and Southeast Asia,” said Allan Fuller, president of Foresight Technologies. “We strive to continuously improve and provide a structural cost advantage while delivering at the quality and scale that our customers require.”Foresight anticipates continued expansion throughout 2026 and expects to reach 1,300 employees worldwide by the end of the year. Additionally, Foresight On-Site plans to expand into a 10,000-square-foot facility in Deer Valley, Arizona, this summer, facilitating increased off-site plastic fabrication and improved logistics management.About Foresight TechnologiesForesight Technologies (Arizona, USA) and Foresight Asia Pacific (Penang, Malaysia) specialize in all capabilities related to high-purity equipment and factory infrastructure projects. The company provides unique solutions featuring the industry’s most advanced and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities. Its licensed and bonded sister company, Foresight On-Site, builds on its extensive, specialized expertise to provide high-purity fab/factory construction services. Foresight employs more than 1,000 employees globally and maintains 165,000 square feet of operations in Arizona and 190,000 square feet of operations in Penang, Malaysia. For more information, please visit www.foresighttech.com ###

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