Foresight Technologies Debuts Foresight On-Site High-Purity Fab Construction Services for U.S. Semiconductor Fabs

A Foresight On-Site technician performs fusion bonding to support fab customers.

New services combine in-house manufacturing strength with highly specialized expertise in high-purity equipment production to support CHIPS Act-driven demand

Foresight On-Site gives fab owners and general contractors access to a team that specializes in high-purity plastics every single day, with unmatched capabilities.” — Jeff Hull, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foresight Technologies , a leading manufacturer of high-purity chemical distribution systems for the semiconductor industry, today announced the formal launch of Foresight On-Site , a dedicated service line bringing its high-purity system fabrication and installation expertise directly to fabs and advanced manufacturing sites across the U.S. The division was created to respond to the surge in domestic semiconductor investment and the growing preference among fab operators for integrated partners who can manage both fabrication and field installation. Foresight will exhibit in booth 432 at SEMICON West, taking place October 7-9, 2025, in Phoenix.“Foresight On-Site gives fab owners and general contractors access to a team that specializes in high-purity plastics every single day, with unmatched capabilities in high-purity plumbing, fusion bonding, plastic welding, and prefabricated assembly,” said Jeff Hull, CEO of Foresight. This launch is about meeting the moment in U.S. semiconductor growth with proven solutions and local support.”Foresight On-Site combines certified, C-4 licensed pipe-fitting services with decades of experience in high-purity system manufacturing and installation to deliver faster, more cost-effective fab infrastructure projects. Backed by more than 400 employees and 165,000 square feet of dedicated production space in Arizona, the team is uniquely positioned to support semiconductor manufacturers and their contractors as fab construction ramps under the CHIPS Act.Specialized Capabilities, Built for Speed and QualityForesight On-Site offers three primary services:-On-site high-purity installation, including tool connects, tank and chemical interconnects, and complete high-purity pipe fitting by certified specialists.-Prefabricated system delivery using Foresight’s in-house manufacturing lines and logistics to reduce on-site labor and installation time and cost while maintaining superior quality.-US-based low-cost manufacturer of chemical distribution equipment and valve manifold boxes to support large fab projects.Unlike traditional providers that rely heavily on generalist labor pools, Foresight On-Site deploys experienced, full-time fusion bonders and plastic welders who work exclusively with high-purity systems. All welders are certified to AWS B2.4 standards and regularly support the construction of containment structures and critical drain systems inside fabs.“Other companies may install similar systems, but few can match our consistency and depth of experience in this niche,” Hull added. “We do this every day. That’s the difference.”Foresight On-Site is currently available for immediate engagement in Arizona. Contact us at sales@foresightonsite.com to schedule a meeting at SEMICON West.About Foresight TechnologiesForesight Technologies (Arizona, US) and Foresight Asia Pacific (Penang, Malaysia) specialize in all capabilities related to high-purity equipment and factory infrastructure projects. The company provides unique solutions featuring the industry’s most advanced and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities. Its licensed and bonded sister company, Foresight On-Site, builds on our extensive, specialized expertise to provide high-purity fab/factory construction services. Foresight employs nearly 700 employees globally and includes 165,000 square feet of operations in Arizona and 190,000 square feet of operations in Penang, Malaysia. For more information, please visit: www.foresighttech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.