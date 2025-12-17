Foresight Technologies Grows Asia-Pacific Presence with Expanded Malaysia Facility

Aerial view of Foresight's Malaysia campus with the new addition outlined in red.

80,000 sq ft addition will double regional manufacturing output

We are expanding our facilities so that we can continue providing our customers with these critical systems at the higher volumes they require.” — Jeff Hull, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foresight Technologies , a leading manufacturer of high-purity components and chemical distribution systems for the semiconductor industry, today announced the expansion of its Penang, Malaysia, manufacturing campus. The new 80,000-square-foot facility supplements the company’s current 110,000-square-foot facility, increasing Foresight’s Malaysia manufacturing campus by over 70%.The demand for Foresight’s services is growing faster than the semiconductor industry's overall growth, which is expected to reach $465 billion globally by 2032. The Penang site will enable Foresight to meet its customers' rising expectations throughout this market boom without experiencing delays due to facility or staffing constraints.“Most of our customers expect to grow by 30% or more within the next year,” said Jeff Hull, CEO of Foresight. “In fact, demand for precision, high-purity products in the Asia-Pacific market is already surpassing regional supply chain capacity. We are expanding our facilities so that we can continue providing our customers with these critical systems at the higher volumes they require."The larger location allows significant operational growth for several of Foresight’s core capabilities, including:• Precision plastic machining, plastic welding, and high-purity piping systems• Small module and critical assembly• High-purity piping and cleanroom assembly operationsThe facility will add 150 staff members to Foresight Asia Pacific’s existing 380-person workforce, with hiring across all levels, including senior management, key production roles, and other vital positions. The company plans to foster its existing partnerships with local trade schools and internship programs to reach this goal.“In the past two years, our US and Asia-Pacific manufacturing footprint has increased to over 350,000 square feet, doubling our overall capacity,” continued Hull. “With this commitment to growth, we’re demonstrating that we are focused on continuing to be strategic, long-term, and proactive partners for our customers.”To learn more about Foresight’s growing manufacturing footprint and core capabilities, visit Foresight Technologies About Foresight TechnologiesForesight Technologies (Arizona, US) and Foresight Asia Pacific (Penang, Malaysia) specialize in all capabilities related to high-purity equipment and factory infrastructure projects. The company provides unique solutions featuring the industry’s most advanced and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities. Its licensed and bonded sister company, Foresight On-Site, builds on our extensive, specialized expertise to provide high-purity fab/factory construction services. Foresight employs nearly 750 employees globally and includes 165,000 square feet of operations in Arizona and 190,000 square feet of operations in Penang, Malaysia. For more information, please visit: www.foresighttech.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.