Endospheres® Expands to The Spa at The Cooper

Endospheres®, the internationally recognized wellness technology, is continuing its expansion across luxury hospitality destinations in the United States with its newest partnership at The Spa at The Cooper in Charleston, South Carolina. Endospheres® is offered at The Spa at The Cooper as a standalone treatment and is also integrated into the property’s Lymphatic Drainage and Red Light Therapy experiences for guests seeking enhanced detoxification benefits. Italian-made Endospheres® is an award-winning, cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the power of Compressive Microvibration®.

European wellness technology brings non-invasive recovery and body-contouring treatments to Charleston’s newest spa destination

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endospheres®, the internationally recognized wellness technology, is continuing its expansion across luxury hospitality destinations in the United States with its newest partnership at The Spa at The Cooper. The newly opened Charleston waterfront property introduces Endospheres® as part of its advanced treatment menu and longevity-focused offerings, further positioning the hotel as a premier new spa and lifestyle destination.

The Cooper features a 7,000-square-foot spa complete with seven treatment rooms and relaxation spaces designed for privacy and rejuvenation. Amenities include a dedicated red light therapy room, cryotherapy loungers, experiential showers, a Sanarium sauna and nature-inspired rituals centered on restoration, relaxation and whole-body renewal.

Endospheres® is offered at The Spa at The Cooper as a standalone treatment and is also integrated into the property’s Lymphatic Drainage and Red Light Therapy experiences for guests seeking enhanced detoxification benefits.

Described by The Cooper as “an innovative, non-invasive body refinement ritual designed to visibly smooth, sculpt and restore,” the 60-minute treatment utilizes advanced Compressive Microvibration® method intended to support circulation and lymphatic flow while targeting fluid retention and areas of concern. The Cooper notes the experience features “rhythmic, low-frequency pulses” that “help reveal a silhouette that appears more toned, contoured and revitalized.” For optimal results, the spa recommends a curated series of six treatments. Individual Endospheres® treatments are priced at $250 per session.

The treatment has become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts, postpartum guests, event attendees, and travelers seeking non-invasive body contouring, lymphatic support, and restorative therapies.

“The Spa at The Cooper aims to bridge the gap between clinical results and the elevated spa experience our guests expect,” said Scott Studstill, Director of The Spa at The Cooper. “Endospheres® does just that.”

As consumer demand for performance-focused, science-backed self-care experiences continues to grow, partnerships between luxury hospitality brands and advanced treatment technologies are reshaping the future of modern spa programming.

“This is part of a shift in what is considered luxury wellness by focusing on and improving overall vitality, not just cosmetic concerns,” Studstill said.

The partnership marks another step in Endospheres®’ continued expansion across U.S. luxury spas, destination resorts, and hospitality properties, bringing advanced, non-invasive treatments to today’s health and wellness-minded traveler.

About Endospheres:

Italian-made Endospheres® is an award-winning, cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the power of Compressive Microvibration®. Recognized by top beauty editors and honored with multiple beauty industry awards, including those from ELLE, Cosmopolitan, and Bella Magazine, Endospheres is celebrated for its innovation in non-invasive body and facial treatments. Using a roller composed of 55 soft silicone spheres, this non-invasive therapy generates low-frequency mechanical vibrations that stimulate circulation, enhance lymphatic drainage, and tone muscles. These vibrations specifically target various areas of the body, including the legs, abdomen, buttocks, arms, back, feet, neck, décolleté, and face, addressing concerns such as fluid retention, skin texture and overall body composition.

About The Cooper:

The Cooper is Charleston’s only luxury waterfront hotel, offering an unparalleled experience where the Cooper River meets the vibrant energy of the peninsula. Overlooking Charleston Harbor and just steps from Joe Riley Waterfront Park, the 191-room destination blends Southern charm with modern elegance. Designed to reflect the casual sophistication of coastal living, The Cooper features residentially inspired guest rooms and suites, four distinct culinary venues, a 7,000-square-foot wellness spa, and a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views. Guests enjoy direct access to the waterfront promenade, iconic city fountains, and The Cooper’s own private marina. With more than 20,000 square feet of event space, curated retail shops, and thoughtful design details that celebrate Charleston’s culture and natural surroundings, The Cooper redefines the luxury Lowcountry experience—welcoming travelers and locals alike to relax, connect, and indulge by the water.

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