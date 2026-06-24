Lake Austin Spa Resort Partners with Vonlane to Reimagine the Texas Road Trip

Lake Austin Spa Resort has partnered with Vonlane, the luxury motor coach service connecting major cities across Texas and the Southeast, to offer guests a new travel experience. Known for its spacious leather seating, onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary refreshments and first-class service, Vonlane has become a popular alternative to driving and short-haul flights throughout Texas. The partnership with Vonlane also includes full access to the award-winning LakeHouse Spa, one of the nation's largest spas, featuring steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, relaxation gardens and amenities designed to support restoration and renewal.

The new summer package combines luxury transportation, wellness-focused travel, and exclusive resort savings for a seamless escape to Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Austin Spa Resort has partnered with Vonlane, the luxury motor coach service connecting major cities across Texas and the Southeast, to offer guests a new travel experience that combines premium transportation, exclusive savings, and seamless access to the award-winning wellness destination.

The partnership is designed to make travel to Lake Austin Spa Resort more convenient and relaxing, allowing guests to begin unwinding before arriving. The offer includes 20% off Vonlane transportation, 20% off stays of two or more nights, round-trip transfers between Vonlane and the resort, and a $250 spa and personal experiences credit. Known for its spacious leather seating, onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary refreshments and first-class service, Vonlane has become a popular alternative to driving and short-haul flights throughout Texas. Departure cities include: Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and The Woodlands.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with welcome beverages and receive full access to the resort's all-inclusive wellness and hospitality offerings. Guests may enjoy three chef-prepared meals daily as well as unlimited yoga and fitness classes, workshops, culinary demonstrations and guided outdoor experiences. Additional amenities include unlimited use of paddleboards, kayaks, and hydrobikes, daily sightseeing cruises on Lake Austin, and access to the resort's three pools and lakeside fitness center.

The offer also includes full access to the award-winning LakeHouse Spa, one of the nation's largest spas, featuring steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, relaxation gardens and amenities designed to support restoration and renewal.

Booking is available by calling 800-847-5637 or visiting the offer page on the website. The offer is available to book through Aug. 31, 2026, for travel through Dec. 31, 2026 and a two-night minimum stay is required. Availability is subject to blackout dates and transfers must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance. Special rates are available for groups of eight or more for both overnight retreats and day experiences.

About Lake Austin Spa Resort:

Rolling hills, tranquil waters, and genuine hospitality are just a little piece of the magic that makes up Lake Austin Spa Resort in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The award-winning wellness resort offers all-inclusive vacation packages that include accommodations in one of 40 charming lakeside or private garden guest rooms, three locally sourced gourmet meals daily, indoor and outdoor fitness classes, boating and lake activities, curated wellness programs, and a selection of unique skin and body treatments in the 25,000-square foot LakeHouse Spa. Exclusive and rare experiences like the AquaStretch Myofascial underwater massage make Lake Austin Spa Resort the only wellness resort in the US to provide this specialized therapy. Plus, guests can choose from daily enriching workshops with world-class and expert speakers, artists, and authors for their minds and bodies.

About Vonlane:

Founded in 2014, Vonlane is a luxury motor coach service for business and leisure travelers, offering over 600 departures weekly across 11 cities. Routes operate in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, The Woodlands, and Oklahoma City; between Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee; and between Nashville and Memphis.

Through its Passenger-First travel strategies, Vonlane strives to offer travelers an alternative mode of transport that reduces stress and delivers a first-class experience at a reasonable cost. The Vonlane fleet provides travelers with spacious, peaceful, and productive environments that maximize billable time or relaxation, with hassle-free departure and arrival experiences. To learn more, visit www.vonlane.com.

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