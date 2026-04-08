Endospheres® Evolution Debuts at Lake Austin Spa Resort This Spring

Endospheres® has debuted an exclusive pop-up at Lake Austin Spa Resort featuring its newest technology, Endospheres® Evolution, a next-generation treatment powered by the Italian brand’s signature Compressive Microvibration therapy. Endospheres® Evolution leverages the combined power of touch, massage, and lymphatic drainage to sculpt and smooth the body in ways previously only achievable through surgical procedures. Endospheres® is a cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the power of Compressive Microvibration®.

An exclusive pop-up brings the next generation of noninvasive body-contouring technology to Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Austin Spa Resort, the award-winning wellness destination, is offering guests this spring to experience one of the most sought-after innovations in modern aesthetics. On April 1, Endospheres® will debut an exclusive pop-up at Lake Austin Spa Resort featuring its newest technology, Endospheres® Evolution, a next-generation treatment powered by the Italian brand’s signature Compressive Microvibration therapy.

Shana Ominsky, the resort’s Executive Spa Director, shares, “I am thrilled to be the only destination in the Austin area to offer this patented technology from Endospheres®. This partnership continues to set the standard for the modern wellness journey at Lake Austin Spa Resort. Our new offering for our guests helps achieve goals such as post-workout recovery, aesthetic body contouring, or deep detoxification, and represents the new gold standard in non-invasive care.”

Endospheres® Evolution leverages the combined power of touch, massage, and lymphatic drainage to sculpt and smooth the body in ways previously only achievable through surgical procedures. Using advanced compressive micro-vibration technology, the treatment works beneath the surface to stimulate circulation, activate lymphatic flow, and visibly refine the body, all with zero downtime.

In as few as 6 sessions, guests can experience benefits such as smoother-looking skin, reduced puffiness, enhanced muscle tone, reduced inflammation-related discomfort, and accelerated recovery. Results can be seen after the first session, and optimal results are seen after 3, 6, or 12 consecutive sessions, spaced 24 hours apart.

Ominsky remarks, “Our spa is nestled in the Texas Hill Country, and we are an award-winning wellness destination dedicated to providing guests with a secluded escape centered on health, renewal, and world-class innovation. I am proud to be able to offer the most cutting-edge technology to our dedicated spa patrons. Come experience the results of beauty, longevity and health. Once again, we are the leaders in the industry.”

Available from April 1 to May 31, 2026, at Lake Austin Spa Resort, appointments will be available for both full-body and facial treatments. With summer just around the corner, the pop-up offers guests the opportunity to experience the next generation of high-performance body renewal in a calming setting. Austin residents can extend the sense of calm with a private water taxi service to and from the resort, for an additional fee.

Treatment Menu:

Experience non-invasive rejuvenation using patented Compressive Micro-vibration technology. This treatment utilizes 55 rotating silicone spheres to deliver deep-tissue rhythmic pulses that sculpt, tone, and enhance lymphatic drainage.

Body Treatments

- Body Sculpting | 80 min – $350 Targets stubborn cellulite and fluid retention while improving muscle definition and skin firmness. Ideal for detoxification and boosting circulation.

- Lymphatic Drainage Massage | 80 min – $325 A restorative full-body massage integrated with Endospheres technology to promote lymphatic flow, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality.

Face Treatments

- Face Sculpting | 50 min – $235 A deep lymphatic drainage treatment that flushes toxins and reduces water retention for a vibrant, refreshed, and contoured appearance.

- Red Carpet Facial | 80 min – $325 Our ultimate lifting facial. Combines luxury Natura Bissé skincare with Endospheres technology to target fine lines, aging, and facial sculpting.

The Ultimate Experience

- Total Body & Face Sculpting | 100 min – $450 The complete renewal package. This head-to-toe lymphatic drainage treatment concludes with a revitalizing cold plunge for total body rejuvenation.

Note: All treatments begin with a professional consultation. For optimal results, we recommend a consecutive series of 3, 6, or 12 sessions.

About Endospheres:

Endospheres® is a cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the power of Compressive Microvibration®. Using a roller composed of 55 soft silicon spheres, this non-invasive therapy generates low-frequency mechanical vibrations. These vibrations specifically target various areas of the body, including the legs, abdomen, buttocks, arms, back, feet, neck, décolleté, and face. The treatment aims to address concerns associated with each of these specific body regions.

CONTACT INFO: Darlene Fiske, Darlene@thefiskegroup.com, (512) 568-9154

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