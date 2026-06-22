MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Washington County

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 12:48 AM, Troopers with the Northern Field Troop were contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, notifying State Police of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Charlotte Road in Charlotte.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Robert Boggia Jr. of Whiting was pronounced deceased at the scene. After investigating what lead to the crash, Troopers learned Boggia had been at a bar in Calais where he threatened people with a firearm. Boggia fled from the bar prior to law enforcements arrival. Boggia was spotted on Route 1 in Calais driving a red corvette at an estimated 150 miles per hour. Baileyville PD attempted to catch up with the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy was on Charlotte Road when Boggia’s vehicle drove by the Deputy at a high rate of speed. The Deputy was unable to catch up with the vehicle until the Deputy came across the crash scene. Boggia was ejected from the vehicle and was located a significant distance from the crashed vehicle.

High speed was the largest contribution to the crash. Investigation into the events prior to the crash are ongoing, and toxicology results are pending a examination of the decedent. The Charlotte Road was closed around the crash area for several hours while Troopers documented and investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing.