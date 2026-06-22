SCULPT PILATES OPENS ITS NEW STUDIO IN TROY, MICHIGAN

Join the celebration with a complimentary class

Our vision for Troy was to create a space where people could come slow down, reconnect with themselves, and move their bodies” — Melanie Steele

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and Founder, Melanie Steele, opened her second reformer Sculpt Pilates studio today located at 888 W Big Beaver Rd, Suite 115 in Troy, Michigan. Following the success of its Detroit studio, Sculpt Pilates continues its expansion with a welcoming, community-centered space designed to help clients build strength, improve mobility, reduce stress, regulate their nervous system, and reconnect with their bodies through intentional movement.“Our vision for Troy was to create a space where people could come slow down, reconnect with themselves, and move their bodies,” said Steele. “At Sculpt, we use the core principles of Pilates, including breath, control, concentration, precision, and mind-body connection to guide clients through an experience that strengthens both the body and the nervous system.” Through Sculpt Pilates, Steele is building a community that is fun and vibrant while making your health and wellness a priority.The Troy studio has been thoughtfully designed to support the rhythm of the local community, offering morning and evening classes for busy professionals, parents, beginners, and experienced clients. The classes at Sculpt Pilates combine contemporary and athletic movement with foundational Pilates principles to create an experience that is both challenging and accessible for a variety of fitness levels.Sculpt Pilates utilizes professional-grade USA made reformer equipment sourced from established and trusted manufacturers within the Pilates industry to ensure a high-quality client experience. To celebrate the opening, Sculpt Pilates is offering complimentary classes during the studio’s first two weeks for new customer using the promo code: SPTROY.In addition to individual classes, a limited number of Founding Memberships are still available. Founding Members receive:• Unlimited classes• Priority booking• Concierge-level service• 20% off retail• Access to exclusive eventsFor more information or to reserve classes, visit www.SculptPilatesTroy.com or follow us on Instagram @SculptPilatesDetroit.About Sculpt PilatesSculpt Pilates is a boutique reformer Pilates studio committed to creating inclusive, intentional movement experiences that strengthen both the body and mind with locations in Detroit and Troy, Michigan. Sculpt Pilates offers classes for all levels in a supportive, elevated environment focused on balancing life together through community.

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