The Launch of the Carter + Woodard Law Firm
Georgia's first Black-owned law firm servicing entertainment and corporate clients
Starting a firm with Uwonda & John felt natural, timely, & necessary. Now, there is no reason for talent in Atlanta & the Southeast to leave the region in search of influential legal representation”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE LAUNCH OF CARTER + WOODARD
— Donald Woodard
Atlanta (August 17, 2021) – Uwonda Carter Scott, Donald Woodard, and John Seay are excited to announce the official launch of Carter + Woodard, Georgia’s first majority Black-owned entertainment and corporate law firm.
Scott, Woodard, and Seay have represented top names in music, entertainment, sports and Fortune 500 companies for over twenty years. The trio recently celebrated the launch of Carter + Woodard on the rooftop at the Glenn Hotel, with dozens of family, friends, colleagues, celebrities, and tastemakers in attendance, including rapper Big Boi, singer Avery Sunshine, producer Tricky Stewart, singer/songwriter Jacquees, rapper NLE Choppa, former Mayor Kasim Reed, production team Organized Noize, indie-folk singer Faye Webster, radio personality Frank Ski and Chairman, Warner Records Aaron Bay-Schuck. The event was hosted by media personality, actress, and author Rashan Ali.
Scott and Woodard joined forces earlier this year with Seay to start the firm in the heart of Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, with a shared goal of founding Georgia’s first majority Black-owned, entertainment law firm. “It was time to transition back to Atlanta after commuting for the last 4 years,” says Woodard. “Starting a law firm with Uwonda and John felt natural, timely, and necessary. Now, there is no reason for talent in Atlanta and the Southeast to leave the region in search of influential legal representation.” With Atlanta’s cultural relevance and significance, the timing couldn’t be better for Carter + Woodard. “For me to give up my own practice and join forces with Donald and John was not an easy decision,” says Scott, “but I know that this was the right time to do it and I am excited for all that this new firm has to offer.”
The three founding partners are well-respected attorneys who are preferred counsel for top-tier talent, including Kelly Rowland, Summer Walker, Priscilla Block, Metro Boomin’, USA Track & Field, Big Boi, NLE Choppa and Lil Yachty.
“When Uwonda and Donald asked me to share in their vision for Carter + Woodard, I was honored,” says Seay. “Between the three partners, our staff of associates, paralegals, and assistants, we are positioned to be fast and effective advocates, with depth and breadth of knowledge across the entertainment industry.”
About Carter + Woodard
Carter + Woodard is a majority black owned, entertainment law firm dedicated to delivering high-quality legal and business services to individuals and companies in the music, film, television, and sports industry, as well as to Fortune 500 executives. For more information, go to www.carterwoodard.com
