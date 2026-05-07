Erica Reid Launches the ONEbite Campaign for Food Allergy Awareness

Please sign our petition here https://necessite.co/

All it takes is ONEbite” — Erica Reid

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and Advocate, Erica Reid, is calling on those in the food industry during Food Allergy Awareness Week, May 10th – May 16th, to help save lives, and to take accountability for those with food allergies. Her mission is a personal one, and the reason she founded the ONEbite campaign aimed at raising awareness and catalyzing policy change. “All it takes is ONEbite,” said Reid. “Food allergies affect over 35 million Americans and over 200 million people globally, with numbers steadily rising. This isn’t just a statistic; it’s millions of lives put at risk with every snack, every meal, and that ONEbite, leaving countless parents fearing for their children’s safety every day. Individuals are constantly navigating through an unsafe world that is not fully accommodating their needs.”For over 30 years, Reid has suffered with food allergies. When she became a mother, raising two children with severe food and environmental allergies, she took a stand. She created webinar videos, wrote two books to help those with and without food allergies - “The Thriving Child” and “Shut Up and Cook!” But it was not enough. Today, she is using her voice to call on policy makers and people everywhere to help create change and save lives by signing the ONEbite petition. Please join Erica with your signature by visiting the campaign link at https://necessite.co/ Reid’s Call to Action is clear: Implement stronger lifesaving solutions for those with food allergies, including:o Regulated, visible, food allergy labels on the front of all food packagingo Definitive labels. Not labels that say, "may contain."o Foods manufactured in the appropriate facilityo Put an effective tree nut and a legume policy in place on all airlineso Restaurants must list all ingredients and all spices on all menuso The overall food industry must be trained on food allergens and all ingredientso No cross-contaminationo Larger fonts of all ingredients on packageso Make life saving medicine affordable and accessible for allo Place life saving medicine next to all public defibrillatorso Take accountability for errors and mistakes across all food industriesAbout Erica ReidErica Reid is the visionary behind nécessité, a holistic lifestyle brand that celebrates her passion for non-toxic living and accessible wellness. As a mom and founder, Reid is dedicated to inspiring individuals to honor their lives through mindful eating, self-nurturing, and conscious choices. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and advocacy, Reid has emerged as a trusted voice within the wellness and food allergy community. She is committed to educating families about healthier lifestyles, safer food choices, and practical strategies for managing allergies—all while leading a vibrant, faith-based and balanced life. Through nécessité, she furthers her mission to protect human health and promote environmental wellness. Reid spends her time between Los Angeles and New York City.Media Contact:Tammy Warrentammy@warrenprandconsulting.com(310) 439-8056

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