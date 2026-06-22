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[Jul 6] Environmental Specialist - Water Quality Bureau

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking an energetic and detail-oriented Environmental Specialist to join our Water Quality Bureau’s Onsite Wastewater Program. This position plays a vital role in protecting Iowa's groundwater and surface water resources by overseeing and implementing the state’s onsite wastewater treatment and private sewage disposal programs.

This position will assist with the implementation of the Department’s onsite wastewater treatment programs. This includes implementing the statewide Iowa Time of Transfer (TOT) program, as well as assisting with the implementation of the Septic Pumper licensing and NPDES General Permit No. 4 for onsite wastewater discharges. In this role, you will also serve as a technical resource to county environmental health specialists, industry, and the public regarding private sewage disposal standards and issues, and the onsite wastewater assistance program.

 

Job Number:       26-03441

Location:             DNR, ESD, Water Quality Bureau, NPDES 

Hours:                  8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, some daytime and overnight travel required

Closing Date:      July 06, 2026, 11:59 PM 

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Environmental Specialist | Job Details tab | Career Pages

Or you may visit: State of Iowa Careers and search by job title.

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[Jul 6] Environmental Specialist - Water Quality Bureau

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