[Jul 6] Environmental Specialist - Water Quality Bureau
This position will assist with the implementation of the Department’s onsite wastewater treatment programs. This includes implementing the statewide Iowa Time of Transfer (TOT) program, as well as assisting with the implementation of the Septic Pumper licensing and NPDES General Permit No. 4 for onsite wastewater discharges. In this role, you will also serve as a technical resource to county environmental health specialists, industry, and the public regarding private sewage disposal standards and issues, and the onsite wastewater assistance program.
Job Number: 26-03441
Location: DNR, ESD, Water Quality Bureau, NPDES
Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, some daytime and overnight travel required
Closing Date: July 06, 2026, 11:59 PM
For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Environmental Specialist | Job Details tab | Career Pages
Or you may visit: State of Iowa Careers and search by job title.
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