Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2026

MACAU, June 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for May 2026 rose by 1.43% year-on-year and 0.17% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended May this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.71% from the previous period (June 2024 – May 2025).

In May, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 1.19% year-on-year due to higher charges for eating out and takeaway, and the index of Transport grew by 4.79% on account of higher gasoline prices. In addition, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches) and Clothing & Footwear showed respective growth of 3.56% and 2.91% year-on-year. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 1.27% and 1.57% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to April, the Composite CPI rose by 0.17% in May. Price indices of Clothing & Footwear and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages climbed by 1.28% and 0.05% month-on-month respectively. The CPI-A and CPI-B both grew by 0.17% from the previous month.

For the 12 months ended May this year, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.71% from the previous period. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.63% and 0.77% respectively over the previous period. For the first five months of 2026, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.08% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.98% and 1.16% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.