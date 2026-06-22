Visitor arrivals for May 2026

MACAU, June 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals increased by 3.4% year-on-year to 3,487,994 in May 2026. Same-day visitors (2,149,311) rose by 7.9% year-on-year while overnight visitors (1,338,683) dropped by 3.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) remaining unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 4.2% year-on-year to 2,541,802 in May, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,377,014) rising by 5.2%. Visitors from the Taiwan region (93,701) rose by 18.9% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (618,341) dropped by 0.4%.

International visitors totalled 234,150 in May, up by 0.8% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Thailand (20,447) went up by 36.1% year-on-year, while those from the Philippines (50,462) and Indonesia (14,595) dropped by 11.5% and 9.6% respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (15,293) grew by 3.5% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (35,663) decreased by 14.6%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (12,426) increased by 10.5% year-on-year.

In the first five months of 2026, number of visitor arrivals rose by 11.1% year-on-year to 18,143,294; same-day visitors (11,252,584) and overnight visitors (6,890,710) grew by 17.6% and 2.0% respectively. Number of international visitors totalled 1,244,042 in the first five months, up by 8.7% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) remaining unchanged.