Hourly Car Parks at Edifício Ut Koi and Edifício Lok Koi to Open on 22 June

MACAU, June 23 - To increase convenience for users and further enhance community amenities, the hourly car parks at Edifício Ut Koi and Edifício Lok Koi in Lot P of the Areia Preta reclamation area will open for use from 9 a.m. on 22 June. The project provides a total of 1,190 parking spaces for light vehicles and 629 parking spaces for motorcycles.

In the initial stage of operation, the Edifício Ut Koi hourly car park, with its entrance and exit located on Avenida da Pérola Oriental, and the Edifício Lok Koi hourly car park (basement), with its entrance and exit located on Rua das Coníferas, will open first. Payment may be made in cash or electronic payment methods. All parked vehicles will be charged on a half-hourly basis. For light vehicles, the daytime rate, from 8 a.m. to before 8 p.m., is MOP3.00 per half hour or part thereof, while the night-time rate, from 8 p.m. to before 8 a.m. the following day, is MOP1.50. For motorcycles, the daytime rate is MOP1.00 per half hour or part thereof, while the night-time rate is MOP0.50. Monthly parking spaces are also available. For details, please contact the management company on (853) 6370 2971.

The hourly car parks at Edifício Ut Koi and Edifício Lok Koi are conveniently located near the Government Apartments for Senior Citizens and various public facilities. With spacious layouts and ample parking spaces, the car parks can meet the parking needs of the area.