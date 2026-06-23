forms.app Removes Form Response and Team Member Limits from Free Plan
The form builder now offers unlimited form responses and team member invites to its free users.
The problem with free plans
The form builder apps, as is the case in most software categories, have long been defined by artificial scarcity. The pricing plans restrict free users to as few as 10 responses per month, forcing teams to upgrade before they can validate whether the tool fits their workflow.
Today, most form builders offer 100 responses on their free plan, with some going as low as 10. Those who offer unlimited responses were simple tools that justified their basic feature set with a generous free plan. And team collaboration features are almost always locked behind a paid plan, even custom enterprise plans.
forms.app’s data showed that small businesses, mid-size teams, and non-profits needed the team collaboration the most, but are cautious about spending more or paying for each team member. As of June 2026, forms.app changes its pricing to offer a capable solution to teams of all sizes, with modern form building, rich capabilities, free team collaboration capabilities, and unlimited responses.
What changes for forms.app users?
The updated free plan now includes:
- Unlimited responses: Collecting and storing form submissions with no monthly cap.
- Unlimited team members: Inviting team members with granular role-based access controls
What stays the same:
- Full field library: Access to all 30+ field types, including payment collection, e-signatures, file uploads, and more.
- AI-powered tools: AI form generator, AI insights, AI question helper, and AI option generator.
- Conditional form logic: Conditional logic, pre-filled forms, and auto-scoring.
- Form analytics: drop-off analysis, partial responses, custom PDF generation
- Native integrations: Over 20 native integrations and hundreds 3rd party integrations.
forms.app explain the pricing update in detail and it’s possible to see the current plans on the forms.app’s pricing page.
About forms.app
forms.app is an online form builder designed for team collaboration and enables collecting responses with no monthly limits. It combines an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, modern aesthetics, and accessibility into a single platform.
Tolga Kizilkaya
forms.app
info@forms.app
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.