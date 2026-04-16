forms.app Launches Products V2: An Easy Way to Sell Online Without a Website

forms.app Launches Products V2

The "Products" is a dedicated form field for small businesses looking to reach customers online without the cost of a full e-commerce platform.

A lot of small businesses don't need a full e-commerce website. They just need an easy way to take orders. The new "products" field provides just that. Display products & get payments.” — Tolga Kizilkaya

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- forms.app , a form builder trusted by businesses, organizations, and marketers worldwide, today announced the launch of Products V2.With the Products field , forms.app allows businesses to display products and get payments, without needing an e-commerce website.Building on its existing order form capabilities, the update introduces:- An easier onboarding for adding products- A new layout option for displaying products in the form- The ability to generate discount codes- Native tax support at checkoutWith this update, forms.app makes it easier to sell online, even without a website.The “Products” is a dedicated field for order formsSetting up an order form with forms.app requires no prior knowledge of shopping sites or coding. The steps are: Going to forms.app’s order form creator page, signing up for free, and selecting a template or asking AI to create an order form.The updated “Products” field on forms.app allows:- Creating product listings- Adding variants (color, size, etc.) to products- Adding stock information- Enabling shipping fees- Generating discount codes- Showing included or added tax at checkout- And integrating with Stripe and PayPal for secure payment collectionThe finished form can be shared via link or embedded into any website, including Webflow and WordPress. forms.app takes no commission from collected payments. Its free plan allows collecting up to 100 responses per month.For businesses that want to sell without investing in a full e-commerce platform, Products V2 makes order forms a viable option for selling products and services online.About forms.appforms.app is an online form builder designed to help teams and organizations create forms with a smooth form-filling experience, effortlessly. With an AI form generator, drag-and-drop editor, 5,000+ templates, product listing & payment collection, drop-off analysis, and a wide range of native integrations, forms.app makes it easy to create, share, and manage online forms with no code. Learn more about forms.app at: https://forms.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.