forms.app Announces Drop-off Analysis: 'See Where Respondents Abandon Your Forms'

forms.app announces drop-off analysis

Knowing where the drop-offs happen is the first step to stopping them. forms.app’s drop-off analysis lets you do just that and helps optimize your forms.

We want people to create forms effortlessly with forms.app and enjoy data. We will keep building on forms.app’s statistics section and help people get more refined data.” — Tolga KIZILKAYA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- forms.app , a leading all-around form builder, today announced the launch of drop-off analysis, an important feature that lets form owners see where respondents leave the form without submitting.Drop-offs are the health check for formsA drop-off happens when someone begins filling out a form but leaves before submitting. With drop-off analysis, forms.app now gives form owners a field-by-field breakdown of where (and how often) abandonment happens.The new drop-off analysis section, found under the Insights tab in form results, provides:- A color-coded bar chart that visualizes the drop-off funnel- A detailed table showing, for each question: how many respondents “Reached” it, how many dropped off, and the drop-off percentage- Full compatibility with forms using conditional logic- Integration with forms.app’s existing filters: time, device, location, and language. So, all apply to drop-off data, enabling segmented analysis across different audiences and time periodsforms.app is committed to making form building and analyzing form results effortlessDrop-off analysis builds directly on Statistics v2, forms.app’s form analytics upgrade launched in January 2026 . That update introduced dynamic filtering across time, language, location, and device dimensions, and a redesigned Insights dashboard. Now, those same filters apply seamlessly to drop-off data, giving users the ability to compare abandonment patterns across different audiences, devices, and time periods.forms.app’s logo is a visualization of a company motto: “Your forms, your answers, your success”. forms.app believes its job is to be the facilitator for teams to create forms and gather data, to be the vessel. But getting data is only one part of the workflow. forms.app is committed to helping its users analyze their data and optimize their forms.In the upcoming weeks, forms.app will continue to announce new features regarding form results and help users make sense of their data. Stay tuned!About forms.appforms.app is an online form builder that enables businesses to make professional-looking forms and gather responses effortlessly. Over 4 million users have forms.app in their toolstack to create smooth experiences via their forms, collect data, and make sense of their data. forms.app eliminates the learning curve of learning a new product with its drag-and-drop editor, clean UI, AI form generator, form import options, and 5000+ professionally designed form templates. Popular business tools, like Google Sheets, MS Excel, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Notion, Slack, etc., all integrate natively with forms.app. To create powerful online forms with drop-off analysis, visit: https://forms.app/ today.

