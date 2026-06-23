Clay County Utility Authority Debuts Redesigned Website to Support Rapid Regional Growth

New Website Features

Savvy Partner delivers a streamlined digital platform built for community trust and fast customer utility.

MIDDLEBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To support its rapidly expanding population, the Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) has launched a fully redesigned website built by Savvy Partner . The new platform simplifies a massive amount of municipal data, making it much easier for residents, businesses, and developers to access vital information.As the region's primary provider of water and wastewater services, CCUA needed a highly reliable digital presence to match its physical infrastructure. The updated site is built to handle thousands of daily customer actions quickly and securely."CCUA continues to focus on delivering safe and reliable water, wastewater, and reclaimed water services to our customers. The modernization of our website and customer portal aims to better serve our customers with ease of use and information delivery," said Jeremy Johnston, Executive Director of Clay County Utility Authority.Key Enhancements Include:- Instant Customer Utility: Tap-to-pay, service requests, and account tools are front and center on the homepage, eliminating unnecessary clicks.- Direct Alert Management: A high-visibility banner allows CCUA to instantly share critical updates, such as water restrictions or precautionary boil advisories.- Clear Language & Local SEO: Bureaucratic jargon was replaced with plain English, making compliance data and water quality reports easy for everyday residents to read and search.- 24/7 Virtual Support: An interactive virtual assistant handles routine billing and service questions around the clock, freeing up staff for complex customer inquiries.- Accelerated Developer Hub: A dedicated portal gives builders and engineers quick access to design standards and open bidding opportunities to avoid project delays.The new platform ensures local families and commercial industries have a reliable, straightforward tool for their utility needs. Savvy Partner is proud to deliver the digital foundation that supports CCUA's daily operations.About Clay County Utility Authority: The Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) is the primary provider of water, wastewater, and reclaimed water services for a rapidly expanding region in Clay County, Florida. Operating as a cornerstone of the county's physical infrastructure, CCUA anchors its operations in safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship. From serving everyday households and local businesses to powering massive new commercial developments, CCUA is dedicated to delivering operational excellence and maintaining the absolute trust of the community it serves.About Savvy Partner: Savvy Partner is a premier digital strategy and web engineering firm with a proven track record of scaling high-performance online infrastructure. Savvy combines strategic user experience design with heavy-duty engineering to provide growth-focused organizations and public utilities with world-class web development, custom portals, and integrated digital platforms to drive measurable operational results.

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