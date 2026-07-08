Woman-Owned Coast to Coast Disposal Brings Roll-Off Dumpster Rental to the Memphis Metro

The WBENC-certified company operates from Memphis and Southaven, offering roll-off and commercial dumpster service across TN, MS, and AR.

When you call us, someone answers. When you need a pickup, it happens. When you want to know what something costs, we tell you.” — Julie Cronen and Kim Jenkins, Co-Owners, Coast to Coast Disposal

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coast to Coast Disposal , a woman-owned dumpster rental company, now serves the Memphis metro across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Operating from two locations, Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS, the company provides 10- to 40-yard roll-off dumpsters and permanent commercial dumpster service for residential, construction, and commercial projects throughout the Mid-South.Coverage spans the full tri-state metro, including Memphis, Bartlett, Germantown, Collierville, Cordova, and Lakeland in Tennessee; Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, and Hernando across DeSoto County, Mississippi; and West Memphis, Arkansas.Customers can rent roll-off containers for cleanouts, renovations, roofing, and construction debris, or set up permanent scheduled dumpster service for ongoing commercial needs. Homeowners and contractors can book online or by phone through the Memphis or Southaven locations, with delivery and pickup scheduled across the metro.The expansion comes as the Memphis metro continues to see strong construction and industrial activity. As of early 2025, the metro had roughly 12.5 million square feet of industrial space under construction, according to industry data from CommercialEdge. That activity, anchored in part by Ford’s BlueOval City development, continues to drive demand for reliable roll-off and commercial dumpster service across the region.“When you call us, someone answers. When you need a pickup, it happens. When you want to know what something costs, we tell you. Memphis is a growing city with serious construction and commercial activity, and we think businesses there deserve that same level of service,” said Julie Cronen and Kim Jenkins, Co-Owners of Coast to Coast Disposal.Now Serving the Memphis Metro From Two LocationsCoast to Coast Disposal Memphis5330 S Third St, Memphis, TN 38109(901) 389-2474Coast to Coast Disposal Southaven8671 Tulane Rd, Southaven, MS 38671(901) 300-9806Frequently Asked QuestionsWhere does Coast to Coast Disposal offer dumpster rental?Coast to Coast Disposal serves the Memphis metro across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas from two locations, Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. Service areas include Bartlett, Germantown, Collierville, Cordova, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, and West Memphis.What dumpster sizes does Coast to Coast Disposal offer?The company offers 10-, 15-, 20-, 30-, and 40-yard roll-off dumpsters, plus permanent commercial dumpster service for businesses and properties.Is Coast to Coast Disposal woman-owned?Yes. Coast to Coast Disposal is a woman-owned company founded in October 2014 by Julie Cronen and Kim Jenkins and is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.How do I get a dumpster rental quote in Memphis or Southaven?Call the Memphis location at (901) 389-2474 or the Southaven location at (901) 300-9806, or request a quote at coasttocoastdisposal.com.About Coast to Coast DisposalCoast to Coast Disposal is a woman-owned dumpster rental company founded in October 2014 and certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. The company provides roll-off dumpster rentals in 10- to 40-yard sizes and permanent commercial dumpster service across the Memphis metro, serving Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas from locations in Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. For more information, visit coasttocoastdisposal.com.

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