Fisher Agency Earns Official JSEB Certification, Expanding Public Sector Footprint in Jacksonville

Vetted through an intense city audit, the local firm is officially cleared to power upcoming municipal and multi-agency projects.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher Agency, a Jacksonville-based creative marketing and digital advertising agency, announced it has officially been certified as a Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business (JSEB) by the City of Jacksonville’s Equal Business Opportunity Office.This milestone follows a rigorous, multi-month corporate audit. The JSEB designation officially verifies Fisher Agency's financial stability, structural autonomy, outstanding professional reputation, and capability to execute high-stakes public contracts.With this new status, Fisher Agency gains direct access to exclusive City of Jacksonville bids, sheltered markets, and set-asides. The city actively pursues a 20% annual procurement goal with certified JSEB firms, ensuring vital public funds are directed back into qualified, high-performing local businesses."We are proud to be an official JSEB Certified business," said Erin Gordon, CEO of Fisher Agency. "This process was intense, and it further proves the quality of our work."The JSEB certification extends Fisher Agency reach far beyond City Hall. The credential serves as an automatic gateway to tier-1 bidding eligibility with Northeast Florida’s largest independent regional authorities and utility heavyweights, including:- JEA: The largest community-owned utility in the United States.- JAXPORT: The Jacksonville Port Authority, driving massive maritime and logistics infrastructure.- JTA: The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, heading regional transit and public works projects.To ensure seamless alignment with municipal procurement teams, Fisher Agency has fully integrated its company profile and National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) commodity codes into the official City of Jacksonville Supplier Portal via Oracle 1Cloud. This allows city buyers and enterprise prime contractors to view the company’s real-time availability for upcoming RFPs (Requests for Proposals) and ITBs (Invitations to Bid).As a company deeply rooted in Duval County, Fisher Agency views this certification as a launchpad to amplify its community impact. The company will keep local tax dollars circulating within the regional economy, foster local job creation, and bring a specialized, localized level of care to Jacksonville's public infrastructure by securing public sector contracts.For more information about Fisher Agency’s capabilities or to explore prime/subcontractor partnership opportunities on upcoming municipal bids, please visit fisheragency.com.About Fisher Agency:Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fisher Agency is a trusted provider of marketing, advertising, and web design services. Known for delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to commercial clients, Fisher Agency is now officially JSEB-certified to bring that same operational excellence to public sector projects. By combining localized dedication with rigorous corporate standards, Fisher Agency is proud to help build a stronger, more resilient Jacksonville.

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