Urban Tech & Repair Moves to Larger Jacksonville Location to Expand Repair and Retail Services

New Beach Blvd location adds phone repair, more retail inventory, and an equipment as a service program ahead of Florida's tax free holiday.

We outgrew our old space faster than we expected. This location lets us say yes to more conversations instead of turning people away.” — Steven Kaufman, CEO, Urban Tech & Repair

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Tech & Repair, an electronics retail and repair company serving the Jacksonville area, has relocated to a larger facility at 11840 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 . The move gives the company more space for laptop and computer repair, mobile device repair, and an expanded retail inventory of technology products for local residents, students, and small businesses.The relocation follows steady growth for Urban Tech & Repair, built on laptop and computer sales, mobile device repair, and direct customer service. The larger space allows the company to add repair capacity, increase in store retail inventory including refurbished computers for sale in Jacksonville, and introduce Urban Tech Essentials, an equipment as a service program for individuals and small businesses that need reliable technology without a large upfront purchase.Customers can find current hours, services, and directions to the new location at urbantechandrepair.com "We outgrew our old space faster than we expected. Customers were coming in for a phone screen repair and leaving with questions about laptops, trade ins, or IT support for their business. This location lets us say yes to more of those conversations instead of turning people away."— Steven Kaufman, CEO, Urban Tech & RepairNow Open at Our New Jacksonville LocationUrban Tech & Repair: 11840 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 · (904) 330 0283 · Get Directions Frequently Asked QuestionsWhere is Urban Tech & Repair located now?Urban Tech & Repair operates from 11840 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246, following its recent relocation to a larger facility.What services does Urban Tech & Repair offer?Urban Tech & Repair offers laptop and computer repair, retail sales of laptops, MacBooks, and personal computers, and mobile device repair, including phone screen and battery replacement. The company also offers Urban Tech Essentials, an equipment as a service program for individuals and small businesses.Does Urban Tech & Repair offer any promotions during the back to school season?Florida's back to school tax free holiday runs July 20 through August 20, 2026, and applies to personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 per item when purchased for noncommercial, personal use.How do I check on a repair drop off?Urban Tech & Repair uses a drop off model with a physical status card given to customers at intake, so they have a direct way to check on their device.How do I get a quote or ask about inventory?Customers can reach Urban Tech & Repair at (904) 330 0283 or through the inquiry form at urbantechandrepair.com.About Urban Tech & RepairUrban Tech & Repair is a Jacksonville, Florida based electronics retail and repair company specializing in mobile device repair, laptop and computer sales, and personal technology services for individuals and small businesses. The company also offers Urban Tech Essentials, an equipment as a service program for customers who need reliable technology without a large upfront investment. Urban Tech & Repair is known locally for direct, personal service and a straightforward approach to buying, selling, and repairing technology.

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