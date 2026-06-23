WSI Strengthens Global Network to Help Clients Navigate AI-Driven Marketing Changes

When our global network shares what's working across markets and industries, we can turn fast-moving change into practical guidance that our clients can use.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI

TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI reshapes how consumers discover, evaluate, and engage with businesses online, companies are under growing pressure to rethink how they show up digitally. At its 2026 Global Convention in Los Cabos, WSI brought together its global consultant network to deepen their AI, search, and digital expertise, which their clients increasingly need.

Held June 2-5 in Los Cabos, Mexico, the convention brought together consultants from across WSI’s global network to explore how agencies can better help clients respond to AI-driven shifts in search, visibility, lead generation, and customer engagement.

The main stage featured voices with expertise spanning AI adoption, digital revenue, business growth, and customer engagement, including WSI Co-Founder Dan Monaghan, AI strategist Angie Carel, and bestselling author Andrew Davis. Their insights helped sharpen the way WSI consultants think about applying emerging tools and adapting to changing buyer behavior in practical ways for clients. WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour closed the event with a perspective on what this moment demands from agencies advising businesses through rapid change.

Throughout the week, consultants collaborated on client challenges including AI visibility, AdaptiveSEO® strategy, voice AI, lead generation, pricing models, and agentic commerce. Drawing on insights from consultants across diverse industries and markets, the program focused on practical implementation frameworks and approaches that WSI teams can apply to help clients improve visibility, make better digital decisions, and adapt more confidently as search and buying behavior evolve.

"Business owners are being asked to make critical decisions about AI while the rules of digital visibility keep changing," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "Our role is to help clients move forward with confidence. When our global network shares what's working across markets and industries, we can turn fast-moving change into practical guidance that our clients can use."

The knowledge shared throughout the convention strengthens the collective expertise WSI brings to its clients worldwide, giving clients access to practical insights shaped by real-world experience across markets, industries, and evolving digital channels.

###

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.