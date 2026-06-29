WSI Partners with SE Ranking to Help Clients Navigate the AI Search Era with Greater Visibility

Our Consultants need more than keyword rankings to serve clients effectively today. They and their clients need a clear line of sight into how AI search is affecting visibility, traffic, and leads” — Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI

TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI-generated search results reshape how buyers discover brands online, many businesses are losing visibility into where they appear, how they are found, and what is influencing performance. To help clients respond with greater clarity, WSI has partnered with SE Ranking, an SEO and AI visibility platform used by more than one million businesses, agencies, and SEO professionals worldwide.

Search behavior is shifting at a pace that has left many businesses without reliable insight into where and how they appear online. Traditional ranking data no longer tells the full story; AI-generated responses from platforms like Google, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are reshaping how buyers find information, and many businesses need a clearer view across both conventional and AI-powered search environments.

Through this partnership, WSI's global network of digital marketing and AI Consultants will use SE Ranking's platform to help clients better understand how search visibility is shifting, where performance gaps are emerging, and how their strategies need to adapt. By combining traditional SEO insight with AI visibility tracking, WSI can give clients a more complete picture of search performance and a stronger basis for decision-making.

"Our Consultants need more than keyword rankings to serve clients effectively today. They and their clients need a clear line of sight into how AI search is affecting visibility, traffic, and leads," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "This partnership helps our Consultants give clients a clearer picture of what's changing, where they're showing up, and where action is needed."

SE Ranking's platform includes a suite of SEO and AI visibility tools spanning rank tracking, site auditing, competitor analysis, and an AI Search Toolkit that monitors brand presence across AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. For WSI Consultants advising clients on AdaptiveSEO® strategies, integrating traditional and AI search data into a single platform creates a more complete picture of performance and opportunity.

"We're excited to partner with WSI to help its network of consultants navigate the future of search," said Mike Paladino, VP of Global Sales and CX at SE Ranking. "By combining SE Ranking's SEO and AI visibility platform with WSI's world-class digital marketing expertise, we're giving businesses access to the tools and insights they need to grow in an increasingly AI-driven landscape."

Effective immediately, WSI Consultants and Agencies worldwide can leverage SE Ranking's insights into client strategy, reporting, and performance analysis, helping businesses respond to search disruption with clearer data and more informed action.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI Consultants dedicated to helping businesses grow. With over 30 years of experience, WSI combines smart, results-driven strategies with a human-centered approach. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility, WSI believes digital transformation should enhance, not replace, the people behind a business. Tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

About SE Ranking

Since 2013, SE Ranking has grown to serve over one million businesses, agencies, and SEO professionals. The platform combines more than 30 SEO and AI visibility tools, including an AI Search Toolkit that tracks brand presence across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, to help organizations understand and act on the full picture of search performance. Learn more at seranking.com.



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