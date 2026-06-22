WSI Added to Government of Canada AI Source List as Demand Grows for Trusted, Responsible AI Delivery

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Federal qualification gives business leaders added confidence in WSI’s ability to deliver responsible AI with clear governance and practical business value.

Business owners want the efficiency AI can unlock, but they also want confidence in how it is implemented.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI moves deeper into customer experience, operations, and decision-making, business leaders are asking harder questions about accountability, control, and risk. WSI can now point to a federal qualification that adds another layer of confidence to its AI delivery approach.

WSI has been added to the Government of Canada's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Source List. Managed by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the Source List gives federal departments access to AI services from qualified suppliers. WSI's qualification reflects not only technical capability but also how its AI work is governed, reviewed, and delivered.

For business leaders, that matters because AI adoption is no longer just about speed. It is about improving efficiency without losing human judgment in the decisions and workflows that matter most. As organizations move from experimentation to implementation, buyers want more confidence in how AI systems are designed, managed, and monitored.

WSI qualified under the Source List's Cognitive Automation category, which includes AI-powered process automation, workflow improvement, and practical AI implementation for business operations. In practical terms, that can help organizations reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and create more consistent operations across areas such as customer intake, reporting, and service workflows.

"Business owners want the efficiency AI can unlock, but they also want confidence in how it is implemented," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "As automation takes on more important work, leaders need to know where accountability sits, where human review belongs, and how risk is being managed. This qualification reinforces what clients already expect from WSI: practical AI strategy, responsible implementation, and real operational impact."

That expectation is growing across the market. As AI becomes more embedded in customer-facing processes and operational workflows, organizations are looking beyond technical capability alone. They want partners who can help them apply AI in ways that improve performance without introducing unnecessary risk.

WSI delivers AI and automation through a global consulting network with hands-on experience inside real client environments. That gives organizations access to field-tested expertise shaped by implementation, not theory. For businesses looking to move from AI exploration to practical execution, WSI helps organizations plan, implement, and govern AI solutions with strong governance, practical impact, and a human-first approach to digital transformation.

This approach reflects WSI's philosophy: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

Media availability

Valerie Brown-Dufour is available for interviews on what responsible AI looks like for business leaders, including how to evaluate AI suppliers, build human oversight into automation, and implement AI in ways that strengthen productivity without increasing risk.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of AI and digital marketing consultants that helps organizations turn strategy into measurable results. With more than 30 years of experience, WSI supports businesses in implementing responsible AI by combining governance and human oversight with real-world execution. WSI also helps organizations strengthen visibility, generate qualified leads, and build trust online.

Learn more at ai.wsiworld.com.



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