Clean Group Founder Suji Siv Profiled in SmartCompany as Industry Pioneer Driving Robotic Cleaning Innovation

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SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group founder and CEO Suji Siv has been featured in SmartCompany, one of Australia’s leading business publications, in a profile documenting the company’s 25-year evolution from a small Sydney start-up to a nationally recognised commercial cleaning authority. The article, titled “Inside Clean Group’s 25-year evolution and the robots powering its next chapter,” highlights Siv’s strategic vision, the company’s operational standards, and its pioneering adoption of robotic cleaning technology.

The SmartCompany feature positions Clean Group as a case study in sustainable business growth within Australia’s fragmented cleaning sector, crediting Siv’s hands-on leadership and refusal to compromise on quality as the driving forces behind the company’s expansion across three states.

Suji Siv: 25 Years of Industry Leadership

Siv founded Clean Group in Sydney with, in his own words, “a couple of vacuums, a few dreams, and the stubborn idea that commercial spaces deserve better.” That conviction has guided every stage of the company’s growth — from securing its first office-cleaning contracts through to building a workforce of hundreds and a client roster exceeding 5,000 across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Under Siv’s leadership, Clean Group became one of fewer than five per cent of Australian cleaning contractors to achieve triple ISO certification: ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Workplace Health and Safety). The company is an active member of ISSA, the Building Service Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA), and the Green Building Council of Australia.

Siv’s operational philosophy centres on treating cleaning as infrastructure maintenance rather than a routine commodity. As he told SmartCompany: “Anyone can wipe a floor. What matters is knowing why you’re doing it — and how your methods build safety and pride inside the places people spend their days.”

Key Achievements Highlighted in the Profile

The SmartCompany article documents several milestones that set Clean Group apart in the Australian commercial cleaning market:

25 years of continuous operation — one of the longest-serving commercial cleaning companies in Australia, with steady five to ten per cent annual revenue growth

5,000+ active clients — spanning offices, medical centres, gyms, schools, government facilities, warehouses, and strata properties across three states

Triple ISO certification — a standard met by fewer than five per cent of Australian cleaning contractors, used not as a marketing badge but as an operational framework for every contract

4.7-star rating with 85 five-star Google reviews — credibility earned through consistent service delivery in a category often marked by inconsistency

Robotic cleaning technology rollout — autonomous floor scrubbers now deployed in fitness chains and distribution centres, making Clean Group one of the first Australian contractors to integrate robotics at scale

Standardised national operations — identical audit procedures and periodic blind supervisor assessments across all markets, ensuring a Brisbane client entering a Melbourne site receives the same quality of service

Pioneering Robotic Cleaning in Australia

A central theme of the SmartCompany profile is Siv’s decision to embrace automation after visiting Interclean Shanghai in 2025. Rather than viewing robotic systems as a threat to his workforce, Siv recognised their potential to enhance human performance.

“Technology cannot replace people’s judgment — it enhances their results,” Siv explained in the article. Clean Group’s robotic units now operate overnight in large-format venues, mapping entire building levels and adjusting suction based on surface type. Staff oversee performance via tablets, shifting the model from fatigue-driven manual labour to intelligence-driven quality management.

The robotics program has also reshaped how clients perceive commercial cleaning. Property managers now view it as a strategic service aligned with sustainability targets and environmental scoring systems such as NABERS, rather than a routine operational cost. Energy consumption has decreased, chemical runoff has diminished, and equipment lifespans have been extended across Clean Group’s portfolio.

About Clean Group

Clean Group is a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company with over 25 years of industry experience. Founded by Suji Siv, the company’s team of 50+ trained professionals services offices, warehouses, medical centres, schools, childcare facilities, retail stores, gyms, and strata properties across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Clean Group holds triple ISO certification (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001), is an active member of ISSA and the Building Service Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA), and holds membership with the Green Building Council of Australia. All cleaners are police-checked, fully insured, and trained in safe work procedures under SafeWork NSW guidelines. The company operates seven days a week, including after-hours and weekend services.

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