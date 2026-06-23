Meridian Knowledge Solutions Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Meridian LMS is now certified to support Texas public sector organizations with secure, compliant learning management technology

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions for government agencies, regulated industries, and complex organizations, today announced that Meridian LMS has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification.The Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program, known as TX-RAMP, is managed by the Texas Department of Information Resources and provides a standardized approach for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services used by Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education, public community colleges, and other eligible public sector organizations.With TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Meridian LMS can support Texas public sector organizations that require cloud services to meet the state’s security and compliance expectations. The certification reinforces Meridian’s commitment to helping government organizations deliver mission-critical training through secure, scalable, and configurable learning technology.“Achieving TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification is an important milestone for Meridian and for the Texas public sector organizations we support,” said Sarah Shifflette, Chief Customer Officer at Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “Government agencies and public institutions need learning technology that can meet strict security requirements without limiting flexibility. Meridian LMS is built for exactly that kind of environment.”Meridian LMS supports complex training needs across compliance training, role-based learning, certification management, workforce development, extended enterprise learning, and audit-ready reporting. The platform is designed for organizations that need configurable workflows, robust reporting, and support for learning programs across diverse audiences, departments, and operational requirements.The TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification builds on Meridian’s broader commitment to secure learning technology for the public sector, including its FedRAMP20x C Certified LMS offering for federal agencies. Meridian also supports organizations with flexible deployment options, including cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments.“Security and compliance continue to be top priorities for public sector technology decisions,” said Sean Osborne, President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “This certification gives Texas agencies and public institutions another reason to consider Meridian LMS as a trusted platform for secure, scalable learning.”For more information about Meridian LMS for government organizations, visit meridianks.com About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions provides a highly configurable enterprise learning management system for government agencies, regulated industries, and complex organizations. Meridian LMS helps organizations manage compliance training, certification programs, extended enterprise learning, workforce development, and mission-critical training through a secure, flexible platform backed by 100% U.S.-based support.Built for organizations with complex security, deployment, and reporting requirements, Meridian supports flexible deployment options including cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments. Meridian also supports public sector and regulated organizations with security-focused LMS offerings, including TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification and FedRAMP20x C Certification for federal agencies. With deep experience supporting public sector and enterprise learning programs, Meridian helps organizations deliver scalable, audit-ready training while meeting evolving compliance and operational needs.

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