Meridian Knowledge Solutions and accessiBe Announce Partnership to Advance Accessibility for LMS Platforms

Meridian announces a new partnership with accessiBe to bring AI-powered web accessibility, monitoring, and compliance support to its LMS.

ARLINGTON , VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of secure, enterprise-grade learning management systems for government, public safety, and regulated industries, today announced a new technology partnership with accessiBe ( https://accessibe.com/ ), an end-to-end accessibility platform combining the best in AI automation, human expertise, and developer tools.Through this collaboration, Meridian is enhancing its already WCAG 2.1 AA and Section 508-compliant LMS solutions by integrating accessiBe's advanced AI-driven accessibility engine. This partnership brings significant new capabilities, offering clients greater automation, customization, and ongoing accessibility support—further solidifying Meridian's commitment to inclusive learning environments.Key Partnership Benefits● Automated Accessibility Remediation: By embedding accessWidget's accessibility interface and AI-powered background remediation within Meridian LMS, clients gain automated support for accessibility issues covering keyboard navigation, screen-reader compatibility, color contrast, and more without manual coding or extensive development resources.● Streamlining Compliance for Regulated Industries: Government agencies and other highly regulated organizations must adhere to strict accessibility regulations. This partnership delivers a turnkey solution that supports ongoing efforts to conform to WCAG and Section 508 standards, mitigates legal risk, and upholds Meridian's commitment to secure, inclusive learning environments.● Seamless User Experience: Learners with disabilities will benefit from customizable display controls (e.g., text enlargement, focus indicators), and improved assistive technology compatibility. This ensures an inclusive learning experience across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.● Continuous Monitoring and Reporting: With accessiBe's continuous scanning engine, Meridian clients receive real-time accessibility reports and automated remediation updates, empowering administrators to track progress and demonstrate accessibility readiness during audits."Equitable access to training is a foundational value at Meridian," said Sean Osborne, President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions. "Partnering with accessiBe allows us to help clients meet and support accessibility requirements efficiently, ensuring all learners, regardless of ability, can participate fully."“Digital accessibility is about more than just checkboxes; it's about opening doors to education, employment, and community for the 1.3 billion people worldwide living with a disability," says Josh Basile Esq., C4-5 quadriplegic, trial attorney, and accessiBe's Community Relations Manager. "By integrating accessWidget, Meridian is ensuring that their learning environments are truly welcoming and functional for everyone."About accessiBeaccessiBe is an end-to-end accessibility platform unifying AI automation, developer tools, and expert services to help organizations create inclusive digital experiences at scale. Guided by its mission to level the digital playing field for everyone, the company is trusted by over 100,000 websites worldwide. Developed in collaboration with the disability community and organizations, including the Blinded Veterans Association, United Cerebral Palsy, and the Special Olympics USA Games, accessiBe continues to advance accessibility through technology, accountability, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.accesibe.com Implementation and AvailabilityMeridian will begin rolling out accessiBe integration across its LMS deployments starting Q2 2026. Existing clients can upgrade to the enhanced accessibility module through their Meridian Customer Success Manager. New customers evaluating Meridian LMS and its accessibility offerings can request a personalized demo or learn more at www.meridianks.com About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions for government, regulated industries, and complex organizations. Meridian LMS is FedRAMP20x Moderate Authorized and helps organizations develop, deliver, and manage secure, scalable, and compliant learning programs. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian supports engaging, efficient, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian's enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity on a single platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with best-in-breed partners. Available in cloud, on-premises, private cloud, and government-authorized deployment models, Meridian LMS helps organizations streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.