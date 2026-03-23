Meridian Knowledge Solutions Becomes First LMS to Achieve FedRAMP® 20x Moderate Authorization

Meridian LMS achieved FedRAMP® 20x Moderate authorization, becoming the first and only LMS in the inaugural cohort approved under the new standards.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise learning management systems for government and regulated organizations, announced today that it has achieved FedRAMP20x Moderate authorization as part of the first cohort of three cloud service providers authorized by FedRAMP in early March. Meridian LMS is the first and only Learning Management System (LMS) authorized under new standards.This milestone follows Meridian's successful FedRAMP 20x Low authorization earlier in 2025, marking a significant advancement in the company's commitment to supporting federal agencies with secure, scalable learning technology aligned to modern cloud security standards through Meridian's patent-pending cloud platform.Advancing Secure Learning for Federal AgenciesFedRAMP Moderate authorization enables Meridian to support federal agencies operating Moderate-impact workloads, including those managing sensitive workforce data, training records, compliance documentation, and credentialing information.By attaining authorization at the FedRAMP 20x Moderate level , Meridian demonstrated not only compliance with rigorous federal security controls but also operational maturity in continuous monitoring, documentation transparency, and evidence-based security validation.The FedRAMP 20x initiative modernizes the authorization process through increased automation, reusable security artifacts, and streamlined oversight while maintaining the security rigor required for federal systems."Achieving FedRAMP 20x Moderate authorization is a meaningful milestone for Meridian and for the federal agencies we serve," said Sean Osborne, President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions. "It reflects years of investment in security, operational discipline, and transparency while reinforcing our belief that secure learning platforms are essential to workforce readiness and mission success."Built for Federal Workforce ReadinessLearning Management Systems play a critical role in federal workforce readiness, compliance, and mission support. As agencies modernize training programs and move sensitive systems to the cloud, the need for LMS platforms that meet Moderate-impact security requirements continues to grow.Meridian's FedRAMP Moderate authorization allows federal agencies to confidently evaluate and deploy a learning platform designed specifically for complex government environments, supporting:• Secure workforce and compliance training• Role-based access and data segmentation• Scalable training across programs and agencies• Alignment with federal procurement and security requirements"Federal agencies shouldn't have to choose between security and usability when it comes to training systems," Sarah Shifflette, Chief Customer Officer, added. "Our progression from FedRAMP 20x Low to Moderate demonstrates that it's possible to deliver enterprise-grade learning capabilities while meeting the highest federal security expectations."A Milestone in Meridian's Federal Security JourneyMeridian's progression from FedRAMP 20x Low to Moderate authorization within the program's inaugural pilot underscores the company's long-term investment in federal security, compliance, and operational excellence. As one of the first cloud service providers invited to participate in the FedRAMP 20x initiative and the first LMS to complete the Moderate authorization, Meridian continues to play an active role in shaping the future of secure cloud adoption for federal agencies.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS helps organizations create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian's enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.