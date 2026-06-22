Children’s Art Classes Opens First Mississippi Location in Madison

New studio from local owners Chris and Jesse Jones will bring skill-based art education, camps, workshops, and creative enrichment to children.

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Art Classes , a nationally expanding art education brand known for its structured, skill-building curriculum for young artists, is opening its first Mississippi location in Madison this summer. The new studio, located at 119 Colony Crossing Way, Suite 660, will be owned and operated by local residents Chris and Jesse Jones, who are bringing the franchise to Madison to provide children with a dedicated place to explore creativity, build confidence, and develop lifelong artistic skills. The official ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held with the City of Madison on June 25th at 4:00 PM. Children’s Art Classes Madison will offer year-round art education programs for children ages 3 and up, including classes, summer workshops, birthday parties, and options for homeschool and co-op families. The curriculum introduces students to more than 40 areas of art, including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, design, sculpture, ceramics, charcoal, ink, watercolor, and more.“We saw a real opportunity to bring something new and meaningful to families in Madison,” said Jesse Jones, co-owner of Children’s Art Classes Madison. “Madison has wonderful activities for children, and we wanted to add to the community and create a space where children drawn to creativity, imagination, and hands-on learning can feel equally celebrated. Children’s Art Classes give students a place to discover what they love, take pride in what they make, and see themselves as artists.”Founded by Barbara Gay, a nationally noted and experienced art educator, Children’s Art Classes provides students with comprehensive art instruction beyond the traditional school setting. The brand’s mission is to enrich students’ lives, raise self-esteem, and support academic performance through art education. Its programs are designed to grow with students over time, helping children progress from introductory art experiences to more advanced skill development and portfolio-building opportunities.The Madison studio will offer age-based programs, including Tiny Hands for ages 3–4, Intro to Art for ages 5–6, Beginning Art for ages 7–8, and Art 1 for students ages 9 and older. Each class is designed to meet students where they are developmentally, while introducing them to art vocabulary, materials, techniques, and creative problem-solving in an encouraging small-group environment.“What makes Children’s Art Classes special is that it is both creative and structured,” said Chris Jones, co-owner of Children’s Art Classes Madison. “Students are not just completing a one-time project. They are learning real art skills, gaining confidence with different materials, and building a foundation they can carry with them for years. We are excited to help children in Madison experience the joy of creating while developing discipline, patience, focus, and pride in their work.”For parents, Children’s Art Classes Madison offers an enrichment option that is fun, educational, and accessible for children with a wide range of interests and skill levels. Students do not need prior art experience to enroll. Instead, the studio is designed to help children discover their own creative voice while learning foundational techniques in a supportive environment.Parents can expect classes that encourage imagination, independence, and confidence, while also teaching students how to use tools and materials appropriately, follow multi-step processes, and celebrate their progress. In addition to weekly classes, the Madison studio will offer summer workshops, birthday parties, and creative programming for families seeking meaningful activities outside of school and traditional extracurriculars.“We believe every child benefits from having a creative outlet,” Jesse Jones said. “Art gives children a way to express themselves, solve problems, slow down, focus, and build confidence. We hope that this studio becomes a place where students feel known, encouraged, and inspired every time they walk through the door.”Children’s Art Classes Madison is now accepting registration for upcoming classes and workshops. Families can learn more, view class options, and sign up at https://ms-madison.childrensartclasses.com/ About Children’s Art Classes MadisonChildren’s Art Classes Madison is the first Mississippi location of Children’s Art Classes, a comprehensive art education program for children. Located at 119 Colony Crossing Way, Suite 660, in Madison, Mississippi, the studio offers age-based classes, summer workshops, homeschool and co-op options, birthday parties, and creative enrichment programs for children of all ages and skill levels. Students explore more than 40 areas of art while developing confidence, creativity, and foundational artistic skills.

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