The Oaks Residence Receives Approvals for Memory Care Expansion in Madison County

Mississippi’s First and Only Boutique Luxury Assisted Living Experience Expands to Include Specialized Memory Care Residence

GLUCKSTADT, MS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oaks Residence , Mississippi’s boutique luxury assisted living community, has received municipal approvals to move forward with design and construction of a dedicated memory care home on its Gluckstadt campus.The project will introduce a highly personalized approach to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, further expanding The Oaks’ mission to serve, offering residents and families an elevated level of belonging, care, and luxury. The memory care home is anticipated to open in Fall 2027.“With the goal of creating a seamless resident transition to memory care, when needed, both the Assisted Living and Memory Care Buildings are designed to look and feel similar, with all the familiar faces our Residents have grown to love,” said Chad Phillips, President and CEO of The Oaks Residence.Expanding a New Standard of Care in MississippiFollowing strong early interest in its assisted living home, The Oaks is thoughtfully expanding its model to address one of the most pressing needs facing families across Mississippi: high-quality, personalized memory care.“This next step is deeply meaningful to us,” said Chad Phillips, President and CEO of The Oaks Residence. “Families navigating memory loss deserve more than clinical care. They deserve a place where their loved ones are known, supported, and loved every single day.”The Oaks Residence: Memory Care will bring the same boutique philosophy that defines the brand’s assisted living offering: a close-knit community by design, deeply personal, and rooted in faith.A Boutique Approach to Memory CareThe Oaks Residence: Memory Care brings a fresh perspective on care and will be intentionally limited to just 15 residents, allowing for a level of familiarity and individualized care rarely found in the region.Key features of the planned residence include:- A 5:1 resident to caregiver ratio, enabling highly attentive, personalized support- 24-hour nursing staff to provide continuous clinical oversight- Fall prevention and detection technology woven throughout- Daily enrichment activities, on-site doctor visits, transportation services, on site physical therapy services- Delectable cuisine prepared by Executive Chef- A secure, fully enclosed central courtyard, designed to promote both safety and freedom of movement- A residential, home-like environment that prioritizes comfort, familiarity, and connection- All-inclusive care, simplifying decisions for families during an often overwhelming time- Conveniently located within minutes of most major Madison County neighborhoods and attractionsA Response to a Growing NeedAcross Mississippi, families often face limited options when seeking memory care that balances safety with quality of life. The Oaks is intentionally designed to foster meaningful friendships and daily connection. There are no long corridors or impersonal dining halls. Instead, residents enjoy refined living spaces and amenities and experience concierge-level service woven into an exceptional care experience.“We’ve listened to families,” said Crystal Phillips, Vice President of Operations. “They want peace of mind. They want to know their loved one is safe, loved, and experiencing joy and connection. That’s what we are building.”Rooted in Faith, Guided by MissionLike the assisted living home, The Oaks Residence: Memory Care will be grounded in a faith-based foundation centered on love, service, compassion, and honoring each individual’s life story, interests and preferences.The expansion reflects The Oaks’ long-term vision to create a continuum of care within a setting that feels like home, allowing families to remain within a trusted community as needs evolve. The expansion also reduces unnecessary stress on residents by eliminating the need to move to a new home. All current residents of The Oaks Assisted Living will receive priority access for admission to the Memory Care residence.It is like moving to a new bedroom in the same home, rather than moving to a new home.Looking AheadConstruction is expected to begin soon, with more details to be shared as the project progresses. Families interested in learning more about The Oaks Residence or future memory care offerings are encouraged to visit www.oaksresidence.com or call (601) 559-3191.

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